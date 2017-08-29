The Victoria’s Secret Angels are headed to China. For the first time, The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will be broadcast from Shanghai on Tuesday, November 28 at 10 PM on CBS.

The lingerie runway show will include pink carpet interviews, model profiles, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show, as well as musical performances that will be announced at a later date.

The show has struggled in ratings in recent years, with the 2016 show hitting a new low – down 9% in the key adults 18-49 demo from 2015’s previous low (2.3/8).

Returning for the 2017 show are Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell and Taylor Hill, among others.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is produced by Done and Dusted, Inc. Edward G. Razek, Monica Mitro, Ian Stewart, Hamish Hamilton and Chip Quigley are the executive producers. Hamish Hamilton is the director.