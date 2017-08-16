Victoria Season 2 is set for a January 14, 2018 premiere on Masterpiece on PBS.

A strong ratings performer, Victoria drew more than 16.2 million viewers in its premiere season, making it the highest-rated drama on PBS in 20 years, second only to Downton Abbey.

Jenna Coleman stars as the young queen, wife, and mother. Season 2 finds Victoria adapting to motherhood after the birth of her first child, a daughter. Meanwhile, the disaster of the Anglo-Afghan War unfolds abroad, and the catastrophic Irish potato famine begins to wreak havoc. A royal state visit to France also is in the offing.

Tom Hughes (Dancing on the Edge) also stars as Prince Albert, along with Nell Hudson (Outlander) as Nancy Skerrett, newly promoted to the queen’s chief dresser, whose secrets are yet to be revealed, and Ferdinand Kingsley (Borgia) as Charles Francatelli, the royal chef whose love for Nancy was spurned at the end of Season 1.

Also back are Adrian Schiller (Beauty and the Beast) as Penge; Daniela Holtz (The Forest for the Trees) as Baroness Lehzen; and David Oakes (The White Queen) as Prince Ernest, Albert’s debauched older brother, who becomes Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha on the death of their equally promiscuous father, played by Andrew Bicknell (The Royals).

Victoria Season 2 is a co-production of Mammoth Screen and Masterpiece. It is created, written and executive produced by Daisy Goodwin. Mammoth Screen Managing Director Damien Timmer, Kate McKerrell (Lost In Austen) executive produce and Paul Frift (Room At The Top) produces for Mammoth Screen.