Viceland is looking ahead to fall, when it will premiere three new series and roll out new seasons of four more.

The youth lifestyle and entertainment network from Vice Media and A+E Networks will introduce skate-documentary series Epicly Later’d, hosted by filmmaker-photographer Patrick O’Dell; The Trixie & Katya Show, a chat show starring Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova from RuPaul’s Drag Race; and Most Expensivist, a docuseries about the culture of excess hosted by rapper 2 Chainz.

Viceland

Returning in the fall are new seasons of Viceland’s timely Cyberwar, Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia and red-eyed docuseries Bong Appétit and Weediquette.

Here are details about Viceland’s full fall slate, with descriptions by the network:

ABOUT THE PREMIERES

On September 6th @ 10pm “EPICLY LATER’D” hits the VICELAND airwaves, marking the return of one of VICE’s first and most beloved digital series from the VBS.tv era (VICE’s first foray into video). After launching in the early 2000s, the intimate and raw look at skateboarding legends “EPICLY LATER’D” hosted by filmmaker and photographer Patrick O’Dell, developed an instant cult following. With the VICELAND series, “EPICLY LATER’D” deepens its straightforward storytelling as a true skate documentary series, with a look into the ups-and-downs of professional skateboarding. O’Dell explores the past lives — and current adventures — of skate boarding’s most enigmatic characters. With never- before-seen footage from legends like Bam Margera, who struggles to overcome substance abuse and the loss of his best friend as he works to make a return to skateboarding, Chad Muska, one of the greatest to ever step on the board,

and VICE’s own Spike Jonze, who looks back on his career and discusses how skateboarding influenced his work from groundbreaking music videos to “Jackass” to an Academy Award winning cinematic career.

November 1st @ 10pm marks the premiere of “THE TRIXIE & KATYA SHOW.” Born out of their popular YouTube series “UNHhhh”, which recently landed a coveted spot on Entertainment Weekly’s “Must List” of the Ten Things They Love This Week (EW, 7/28/17). The show is a hilarious hybrid of late night, daytime, and advice shows. Hosted by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fan favorites Trixie Mattel (Season 7’s breakout, whose elimination remains one of the most controversial in “Drag Race” herstory) and Katya Zamolodchikova (an All-Stars Finalist and Season 7’s “Miss Congeniality”), the girls discuss anything and everything from their distinct points of view. Topics run the gamut from hook-ups and break-ups, fear, God, death and porn, to name a few.

“The Trixie & Katya Show” is from World of Wonder and is executive produced by Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Nelson Walters and RuPaul.

Following the girls on November 1st @ 10:30 PM is the premiere of “MOST EXPENSIVEST” hosted by Grammy winning hip-hop superstar 2 Chainz who takes viewers on a charming and unexpected tour of the culture of excess. Kinetic and completely unpredictable, 2 Chainz “investigates” all manner of products and services, driven by a central question: Is it worth it? Is it sh*t? Or is it “The Sh*t”? Shot in New York City and Las Vegas, “Most Expensivest” dives headlong into the absurdly luxurious and will determine if $4,000 canine cologne, an $800 bottle of beer or $5,000 Chicken Wings are really worth it.

“Most Expensivest” is a co-production of Condé Nast Entertainment, GQ.com and Mustache. Executive producers are Dawn Ostroff and Joe LaBracio of CNÉ, John Limotte of Mustache, 2 Chainz and Coach Tek.

ABOUT THE RETURNING SERIES

James Beard nominated culinary show “BONG APPÉTIT” returns on September 14th @ 10:30pm. Host Abdullah Saeed is back with cannabis confisserie owner / chef, Vanessa Lavorato and marijuana expert Ry Pritchard to explore the making and eating of high-end cannabis-infused foods, themed around occasions for gathering and feasting. Notable names appear this season including guest chef’s “Iron Chef” Cat Cora, the reigning authority on Jewish cooking Joan Nathan, and Christine Ha – the first blind contestant and ultimate winner of FOX’s “Master Chef”. Notable diners joining Saeed include rapper Xzibit, comedian and “Late Late Show” bandleader Reggie Watts, and Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig. This season will also include a spooky special “Halloweed” Party.

Viceland

“CYBERWAR” returns for it’s second season on October 3rd @ 10pm. From the Russian hackers who hacked the DNC and the 2016 election, Stuxnet to the Sony hack; the Islamic State to the Ukrainian power grid, invisible conflicts are being fought everywhere. “CYBERWAR” investigates the most significant cyber attacks of our time. Each half- hour episode follows VICE reporter Ben Makuch as he guides us through conversations with members of elite defense institutions, cyber-security experts and notorious hackers.

“WEEDIQUETTE returns October 17th @ 10:30pm. As always, host Krishna Andavolu takes an inside look at the culture of cannabis in this half-hour news magazine program. Highlights include a report on the use of medical marijuana during pregnancy, the rise of homelessness in Denver where pot is a legal and ballooning the economy. Additionally, Andavolu takes the show to Colombia where Medical Marijuana is being legalized and the scars of the US-initiated ‘war on drugs’ still haunts the South American nation’s improbable transition to peace. And in a dramatic season finale, the show confronts a nightmare scenario: substance-induced psychosis leading to murder in small town West Virginia. Andavolu is there to try to separate myth from reality.

Viceland

Finally, November 28th @ 10pm marks the eagerly awaited return of “HAMILTON’S PHARMACOPEIA” with Hamilton Morris. Hamilton is fascinated by drugs and takes viewers on an incredible and intrepid journey as he investigates the history, chemistry, and social impact of the world’s most extraordinary and rare mind-altering substances. This season, Hamilton crisscrosses the globe to dissect the world’s most intriguing substances including DMT, Peyote, Kratom and hunts down the Bufo Alvarius (a species of Toad known to be hallucinogenic).