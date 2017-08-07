Venice Film Festival chief Alberto Barbera has added a trio of titles to the program for the 74th edition which begins later this month. World premiering out of competition is John Woo’s Manhunt, while L’Ordine Delle Cose by Andrea Segre will have a Special Screening and Italian documentary The Enigma Of Jean Rouch In Turin will screen in the Venice Classics section.

Media Asia Woo’s Manhunt (Zhuibu) marks the Hong Kong master’s return to the crime thriller genre. The film is a contemporary remake of the 1976 Japanese classic that starred Ken Takakura. The story centers on a Chinese man who is framed for murder in Japan and tries to clear his name as he dodges a manhunt organized by the police, and attacks of mysterious assailants. Woo was last in Venice to receive a Golden Lion for Career Achievement in 2010.

From Shun Li And The Poet helmer Segre, L’Ordine Delle Cose tells the story of a policeman working on a task force that controls the flow of immigrants. When he is sent to coordinate a delicate mission in Libya, he meets a young Somali woman who is trying to join her husband in Finland.

Directed by Marco di Castri, Paolo Favaro and Daniele Pianciola, L’Enigma Di Jean Rouch A Torino – Cronaca Di Un Film Raté is a look at Rouch’s experience in Turin, founding the “laboratory of ideas” from 1984-1986 as he was preparing the 1988 movie Enigma. Rouch was a filmmaker and anthropologist who is considered one of the fathers of cinéma-vérité. The doc is told through the voices of some of the original project’s protagonists. It will screen in competition in Venice Classics’ documentary strand.

Venice kicks off on August 29 with Alexander Payne’s Downsizing in competition. It runs through September 10.