After a long six weeks during which the Chinese market was cordoned off from imports, this was the frame that marked the return of foreign movies to PROC screens. They include the session leader Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets ($29M), as well as Cars 3 ($10.8M) and Baby Driver ($10.5M).

Universal Pictures Elsewhere, while there were no major wide releases at the international box office this weekend, Universal’s Tom Cruise-starrer American Made flew off to $6.7M in 21 markets. There were 11 No. 1s in all — the UK and Australia are the only major hubs to roll out this frame.

In milestones, Warner Bros/DC’s Wonder Woman hasn’t been far from the headlines this week and has now hit the $400M threshold overseas. That’s thanks to a strong start in Japan. A $3.4M bow there is bigger than a host of male-dominated superhero movies. WB’s Annabelle: Creation also conjured enough cash to rock past the $200M global box office line.

However, eyes were largely on China this frame. The estimated $29M start on Luc Besson’s expensive gamble Valerian is better than his 2014 sci-fi actioner Lucy which bowed to $20M and ultimately strutted to $45M in the Middle Kingdom. The opening also helps push Valerian across the $100M mark internationally, but including that dismal domestic performance, China is not expected to be the savior on this $180M+ budgeted epic.

The performance did handily knock Chinese phenom Wolf Warrior 2 off of its No. 1 perch with an estimated $15.8M for the FSS and a stunning $810M (including online ticketing fee) in China alone. WW2 will start to slow now as Hollywood muscles back in. Indeed, none of the movies this weekend have much runway ahead.

Up next in China is Dunkirk on Friday, with Christopher Nolan recently having done some local promotional work. His movies tend to do solid business there — Inception took $68M way back in 2010 and Interstellar made a stellar $122M in 2014. Overall, Dunkirk also just hit $70M in IMAX worldwide.

We’re still waiting on some numbers while breakdowns on the above films are more are being updated below.

