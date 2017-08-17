DeWanda Wise, who plays the central character in Spike Lee’s upcoming Netflix comedy series She’s Gotta Have It, has signed with UTA. The actress plays Brooklyn-based artist Nola Darling in the contemporary rendition to Lee’s 1986 film, which will be available to stream on Thanksgiving Day.

Lee directed all 10 episodes, which he created and executive produces with his producer wife Tonya Lewis Lee. The show follows Nola as she struggles to define herself and divide her time among her friends, her job and her three lovers. Barry Michael Cooper and Lynn Nottage also are producers.

Wise most recently co-starred in the Fox event series Shots Fired from Gina Prince-Bythewood and Reggie Rock Bythewood and recurred on the second season of WGN America’s recently canceled drama series Underground, co-created by Misha Green and Joe Pokaski.

She continues to be repped by Bold Management & Production and Meyer & Downs.