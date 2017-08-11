There will be no second season for Upscale with Prentice Penny. TruTV confirmed that it is not moving forward with a new season of the lifestyle reality series. Creator and star Prentice Penny earlier announced the cancellation on Twitter but suggested he is planning to shop the series.

Unfortunately #UpscaleWithPrentice will not be a go at TruTV for a season two but we are going to find another home. Stay Bougie! — Prentice Penny (@The_A_Prentice) August 11, 2017

Created by Penny with DEFY Media’s Chris Pollack and Jared Hoffman, each half-hour episode featured Penny exploring what it takes to lead an upscale life with topics ranging from food and wine to travel and fashion.

Prentice is showrunner for HBO’s Insecure, which was just renewed for a third season. A seasoned television writer, Penny’s credits include Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, ABC’s Happy Endings, and UPN’s comedy Girlfriends. He also created and executive produced Fuse Network’s The Hustle.

Upscale with Prentice Penny was executive produced by Penny, Pollack and Hoffman, alongside James Moore.