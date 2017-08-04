Univision News anchor María Elena Salinas will leave the chair at the end of the year for what she says are “new projects to reach new and diverse audiences on multiple platforms.”

Salinas, described by Univision as the longest-tenured woman serving as a network evening news anchor in American television history, made the announcement at the end of last evening’s newscast.

In an Instagram post today, Salinas wrote, “As I announced on Univision News, after more than 36 years with Univision, I have decided it is time to change course and begin a new chapter in my career as an independent journalist and producer and dedicate more time to philanthropy, among other things. I am excited about this new phase where I will be working on projects that will allow me to reach new and diverse audiences across multiple platforms. I take with me a wealth of experiences acquired over more than three decades, and the pleasure of having worked with an extraordinary team of journalists.”

Univision says it will announce plans in the coming months for a new anchor to join Jorge Ramos on the newscast, as well as plans for a new co-host to join Teresa Rodriguez on the weekly newsmagazine Aquí y Ahora.

The daughter of Mexican immigrants, Salinas “has left an indelible mark on American television and Hispanics in the United States, for whom listening to her poised, informed and empathetic voice has long been a nightly ritual,” said Univision in a statement.

Randy Falco, President and CEO of Univision Communications Inc., said, “María Elena has become an iconic and trusted source of unfiltered news. She is a fearless storyteller who has relentlessly pursued the truth, no matter what the dangers may be.”

Said Daniel Coronell, President of Univision News, “María Elena has been a great example of journalistic excellence and solidarity with the community. There has never been, nor will there ever be, another journalist like her at our Network.”

Salinas began her TV career in 1981 at Los Angeles’ KMEX, a station operated by the company that would later become Univision.