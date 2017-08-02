More changes afoot today in Univision Communications’ ad sales operation following last week’s appointment of Steve Mandala as President of Advertising Sales and Marketing.

With the unveiling of his team, Mandala says that the execs will “continue to deliver innovative, action-driven solutions for our partners.”

Trisha Pray becomes EVP of Sales and Client Development, and will move to Chicago to run the company’s efforts there and in Dallas, Miami, and Los Angeles. Formerly EVP of Network and Cable Sales, she will continue to report to Mandala.

Jorge Daboub was promoted to EVP of Local Media Sales, in charge of teams handling television, radio and digital properties. He’ll report to Mandala and Chief Local Media Officer John Eck.

Jack Randall also landed a promotion, to EVP of Business Development, reporting to Mandala.

EVP of Digital and News Sales John Kelly picks up the New York Network Sales team, and will report to Mandala.

John Kozack was named SVP for New York Network and Digital Sales, and will report to Kelly.

EVP Carlos Deschapelles will continue to oversee the sports portfolio, reporting to Mandala.