Add Univision Communications CEO Randy Falco to the growing list of executives calling for full-throated opposition to bigotry following President Donald Trump’s response to last weekend’s clashes in Charlottesville.

Without mentioning Trump by name, Falco said in an open letter that he opposes the “abject failure to clearly and forcefully denounce the actions of white supremacists, Neo-Nazis, and others who espouse racist and hateful views.”

He adds that the “current insanity threatens to spiral out of control and has to stop. Leadership is needed. Leaders from corporate America must step in to protect the communities we serve, as so many leaders in our nation’s Capital are failing to speak out forcefully and clearly against the spreading hate and bigotry.”

Here’s his memo, in full: