Univision Communication’s TV stations will continue to air Bounce, Escape, Grit and Laff as subchannels on its major market outlets through 2024, the result of a new agreement announced this morning.

The niche targeted channels are owned by Katz Broadcasting, which TV station owner E.W. Scripps agreed this month to buy for $292 million. It says today that it expects the deal to close on October 2.

Univision offers the Katz channels in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas-Ft. Worth, San Francisco, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa-St. Petersburg, Phoenix, Denver, Orlando, Sacramento and 10 other markets.

At the end of next month, Univision’s WFDC in Washington, D.C. will carry Bounce.

“The Katz-owned content we broadcast on our stations have proven valuable to our viewers and advertisers, and demonstrates an efficient use of our broadcast spectrum,” said Univision Chief Local Media Officer John Eck says.

E.W. Scripps’ SVP of Broadcast Brian Lawlor says that partnerships like the one with Univision “are part of our motivation” to buy Katz.

Bounce TV, created in 2011, bills itself as “the first and only African-American broadcast network on television.” Grit, introduced in 2014, targets middle-aged men ages 25-54 with Western, war and action films, while Escape, also from 2014, seeks middle-aged women with shows “anchored in stories of investigation and mystery.”

And Laff, from 2015, aims for 18-to-49 year olds with comedy including off-network sitcoms and movies.