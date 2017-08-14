EXCLUSIVE: Fox Searchlight has optioned the novel Two Steps Forward from husband-and-wife team Graeme Simsion and Anne Buist for Ellen DeGeneres and Jeff Kleeman to produce through their A Very Good Production, which currently has film projects set up at Warner Bros., Disney, Lionsgate and Fox as well as a host of different TV series set up at various networks.

The latest to be brought the company’s feature slate, Two Steps Forward, is the story of mid-life renewal told from alternating points of view from Zoe, an American artist, and Martin, a British engineer, who are both at turning points in their lives. Fate throws them together on the Camino de Santiago, a twelve hundred mile walk from central France to the west coast of Spain. As they negotiate the terrain, culture and people along the way, they find they have more to offer each other than they expect. But before they can find out whether their lives will be intertwined beyond the Camino, they need to work out what they are running from.

Graeme is the author of the international best seller, The Rosie Project which has sold a whopping 3.5 million copies and also was the screenwriter on the feature adaptation over at TriStar. The film, directed by Ben Taylor, will be released on May 10, 2019. Graeme also authored The Best of Adam Sharp, which was also recently optioned by Toni Collette for her newly formed production company Vocab Films.

Buist is the author of the Natalie King novels Medea’s Curse (optioned by Causeway Films) and Dangerous to Know.

A Very Good Production’s TV projects include the upcoming Green Eggs and Ham for Netflix, Splitting Up Together for ABC and at NBC: Little Big Shots, Little Big Shots: Forever Young as well as the upcoming Ellen’s Game of Games. The company, of course, is the force behind The Ellen DeGeneres Show as well.

Simsion and Buist are repped by ICM Partners. Both authors’ book rights are managed by Text Publishing. DeGeneres, Kleeman and A Very Good Production are also represented by ICM Partners.