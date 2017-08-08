It took more than 27 years for Twin Peaks to return to television. With the 18-episode followup season nearing the end of its run on Showtime, could there be another installment of David Lynch’s cult series?

“It was always intended to be one season,” Showtime CEO David Nevins told Deadline at the Showtime TCA party. “A lot of people are speculating but there’s been zero contemplation, zero discussions other than fans asking me about it.”

This was more definitive than Nevins’ answer at the January TCA where he again noted that the new season was “designed to be close-ended, one-time event” but did not rule out a continuation completely.

The 18-episode Twin Peaks sequel, which had a rocky three-year road to the small screen, was written by the original ABC series’ creators Lynch and Mark Frost and directed by Lynch, with Kyle MacLachlan reprising his role.