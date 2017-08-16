Cable news networks covered Susan Bro as she spoke at the memorial service for her daughter, Heather Heyer, who was killed in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend. Heyer died when an Ohio man drove his car into those protesting the Unite the Right rally of white supremacist groups.

Viewers also have come to expect the president to be in attendance at these headline-making occasions. That was not the case this morning, at the downtown Charlottesville theater where the memorial was held less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump overrode his staff and held an impromptu presser at Trump Tower to take back his do-over statement condemning the neo-Nazis and other white supremacists in Charlottesville. Hijacking his own press conference about his administration’s infrastructure overhaul plans, Trump reiterated his first statement that both sides were responsible for the violence, adding, “The statement I made Saturday was a fine statement.”

“They tried to kill my child to shut her up. But guess what – you just magnified her,” Bro said of the hate groups that descended on Charlottesville. Former Klan grand poobah David Duke, who was among those in attendance, applauded Trump and thanked him for his show of support in Tuesday’s presser.

“Here is what I want to happen. I want this to spread. I don’t want this to die,” Bro told memorial attendees.

“You need to find in your heart, that small spark of accountability…What is there I can do to make the world a better place; what injustice do I see? Poke you finger, like Heather would have done.

“If you are not outraged, you are not paying attention,” Bro told viewers across the cable news landscape.

“That’s how you are going to make my child’s death worthwhile. I’d rather have my child but, if I have to give my child up, we’re going to make it count.”