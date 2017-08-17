Turner has signed a three-year multi-platform deal for U.S. rights to UEFA European soccer games beginning with the 2018-19 season. Timed to the deal, Turner also plans to launch a new standalone premium sports streaming video service with a collection of UEFA matches serving as a core pillar. The OTT sports platform will debut in 2018.

Under terms of the deal, Turner will have exclusive U.S. rights for English-language coverage of the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League games, more than 340 matches per season across Turner’s linear television platforms such as TNT, TBS and TruTV, as well as digital platforms. Consumers will be able to access the games on the newly-created premium OTT sports platform. Turner will use its Bleacher digital sports news service as the launching pad for the new platform.

“The launch of Turner’s new OTT sports platform and partnership with UEFA aligns with the company’s continued strategy to further expand the distribution ecosystem and our ongoing commitment to engage fans with premium content they crave across all platforms,” said David Levy, President, Turner. “These highly-anticipated matches and supplemental original programming will be a key foundation for our latest direct to consumer business sports offering as well as coveted content for Bleacher Report and our leading television networks. In addition to the new audiences we’ll attract through the streaming service, the partnership will leverage the tremendous reach we have with our television networks and Bleacher Report’s position as the leading digital destination for millennial fans.”

Turner’s UEFA Champions League coverage will include four live telecasts each week throughout September to early December – Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 1pm and 3pm EST. All other matches will be available live through Turner’s new OTT sports platform launching in 2018, including direct access to the premium streaming service via Bleacher Report.

All semifinal matches, along with the UEFA Champioins League final, will be nationally televised on TBS or TNT. UEFA Europa League matches will be available through Turner’s premium OTT sports platform – including access via Bleacher Report – with the UEFA Europa League final to be televised on TBS or TNT.