UPDATED with new release date: Tulip Fever, the 17th century period romance starring Oscar winners Alicia Vikander, Christoph Waltz, and Judi Dench will now open September 1 nationwide. It marks the fourth release-date chance for the pic directed by Justin Chadwick: Initially, the movie was scheduled for July 15, 2016, before distributor The Weinstein Company announced a week before that date it would move to February 24. Soon before that date the pic was shifted to August 25.

Tulip Fever is based on the novel of the same name by Deborah Moggach, and adapted by Tom Stoppard. Pic centers around a married woman (Vikander) in Amsterdam who begins a passionate affair with an artist (Dane DeHaan) who is hired to paint her portrait. The lovers plot to run away together, and do so by banking on the tulip bulb market. Holliday Grainger, Jack O’Connell, Zach Galifianakis, Matthew Morrison, Tom Hollander and Cara Delevingne co-star.

The pic is produced by Alison Owen and Harvey Weinstein.