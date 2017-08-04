The Attorney General of the United States today made clear he is considering putting the media in the legal spotlight over leaks sprouting from the Trump administration.

“One of the things we are doing is reviewing policies affecting media subpoenas,” Jeff Sessions declared on Friday. “We respect the role that the press plays and will give them respect, but it is not unlimited,” the beleaguered AG added in a press conference on renewed efforts by Donald Trump’s administration to halt the flow of leaks of classified material. “They cannot place lives at risk with impunity.”

“We must balance their role with protecting our national security and the lives of those who serve in our intelligence community, the armed forces, and all law abiding Americans, “ Attorney General Sessions added at the end of retired Marine General John Kelly’s first week as White House Chief of Staff.

