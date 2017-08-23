Eva Gutowski, Gabbie Hanna and Gigi Gorgeous are set as social media correspondents for the return of MTV’s TRL, beginning Monday, October 2.

As part of an overall deal with the network, the three social media stars will make appearances on TRL and other projects for MTV, including this Sunday’s VMA’s, where they will be on site.

The trio were the first to reveal the TRL franchise’s new logo with posts across their social media channels and join previously announced hosts Amy Pham, D.C. Young Fly, Erik Zachary, Lawrence Jackson and Tamara Dhia, and correspondent Liza Koshy.

The daily live show will air from the network’s revamped Times Square studio.