Trisha Espinoza has been promoted to Head of Planning and Content Strategy for MTV, VH1 and Logo Group, an expanded role in which she’ll oversee program scheduling, acquisitions and content windowing. She had been SVP Planning and Content Strategy for VH1 and Logo.

“Trisha is a gifted programmer and thoughtful leader who’s been an amazing partner with whom I have enjoyed working with and learning from for many years,” said Chris McCarthy, President of MTV, VH1 and Logo. “She has a proven track record to drive growth and maximize our assets in a dynamic landscape and I’m thrilled to partner with her in this expanded role.”

Espinoza started her career as an intern at MTV before moving to MTV2, where she first worked with McCarthy leading MTV2’s programming strategy. She left to expand her experience working across several NBCU properties trhen rejoined Viacom in 2014 as a VP Programming at BET, before moving over to head up Programming at VH1 and Logo in 2016.

“I’m humbled by this exciting opportunity and deeply appreciative of Chris’ faith in me,” Espinoza said. “I look forward to helping him steer MTV while sustaining VH1 and Logo’s success. MTV is where I began my career, so leading the team I know well is deeply gratifying.”