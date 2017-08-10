In its 17th year, the Tribeca Film Festival will bring a slate of films to New York City from diverse creators and storytellers from April 18-29, 2018. The annual festival has also announced that it will start accepting submission on September 5.

The 2018 Festival will continue the momentum from last year’s fest, which saw record setting attendance numbers and garnered its highest percentage of film sales to distributors. Highlights from last year’s festival included reunions of iconic film casts such as The Godfather and Reservoir Dogs. The fest also entered the VR space with installations that explored the intersection of storytelling and technology. N.O.W. (New Online Work) showcased digital storytellers while the Tribeca Talks Directors and Storytellers section featured conversations with Barbra Streisand, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Bruce Springsteen, and Tom Hanks.

In addition to film, Tribeca expanded to TV and other facets of media. The fest served premiered the critically acclaimed The Handmaid’s Tale as well as NatGeo’s Genius. The inaugural Tribeca Games Festival premiered with the first-ever crowd play of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series, Episode 1, a concert with British electronic producer and multi-instrumentalist Mura Masa, and keynotes with some of the top game creators, including legendary creator Hideo Kojima.

Tribeca Film Festival

“Following a banner year that saw record high submissions across all of our festival programs, it’s clear there is more exciting work being created in more different ways and on more different platforms than ever before,” said Tribeca Director of Programming Cara Cusumano.

For the submissions, the festival will collaborate with Withoutabox, the online festival submission system favored by filmmakers for its ease of use and streamlined process.

“Withoutabox is the perfect partner to help further our film submissions and we eagerly look forward to seeing what our endlessly surprising creators bring us in 2018,” said Cusumano.

Matt Kumin, Head of Withoutabox, IMDbPro and Box Office Mojo adds, “The Tribeca Film Festival is one of the most important festivals in the world and we are thrilled they have selected Withoutabox to be their exclusive third party film submissions service beginning with the highly anticipated 2018 film festival.”

Submissions will open September 5 for all sections of the Festival – feature and short films, TV, Immersive, N.O.W. (New Online Work) and the Tribeca X Award. Filmmakers can submit a film for consideration via Withoutabox at withoutabox.com/tribeca and VR, episodic, online storytelling, and branded storytelling can be submitted directly to tribecafilm.com

Deadlines to submit U.S. and projects for the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival are as follows:

September 5, 2017 – SUBMISSIONS OPEN

The Festival is curated by the programming team including Cusumano; Artistic Director Frederic Boyer; VP of Shorts Sharon Badal; Liza Domnitz (features, TV, and online work); Loren Hammonds (virtual reality and features); Ian Hollander (features); Ben Thompson (shorts); Mara Webster (talks); Ingrid Kopp (Storyscapes); program advisors Paula Weinstein and Tammie Rosen, and a team of associate programmers.