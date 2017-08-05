John Lithgow, star of the first season of NBC’s well-received anthology comedy series Trial & Error, is eyeing a Season 2 return.

Created by Jeff Astrof and Matt Miller, Trial & Error is a spoof of crime documentaries and follows a different case through trial each season. The first season chronicled the case of Larry Henderson (Lithgow), a poetry professor on trial for the murder of his wife.

The setup of the show involves a different prominent person in legal trouble each season with the goal to land a prominent actor for a one-season deal. Lithgow did have a one-year commitment for Trial & Error, while the rest of the cast, led by Nicholas D’Agosto, are set to come back.

Casting has not begun for the new season-long arc. I hear the new character will be a woman, a popular resident of a small town who is accused of murder. I hear there is an idea for Lithgow to come back for a few episodes, reprising his character who may be connected to the new suspect.

“I think we are going to find another great guest star, and I think I’m right in saying that Lithgow might pop in a couple of times,” NBC chairman Bob Greenblatt told Deadline at TCA, declining to comment on the Season 2 storyline. “You may not have seen the end of him, but clearly that’s not the story drive.”

Lithgow is a leading contender in the supporting actor in a drama series Emmy category, nominated for his portrayal of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Netflix’s The Crown.