John Lithgow, star of the first season of NBC’s well-received anthology comedy series Trial & Error, is eyeing a Season 2 return.
Created by Jeff Astrof and Matt Miller, Trial & Error is a spoof of crime documentaries and follows a different case through trial each season. The first season chronicled the case of Larry Henderson (Lithgow), a poetry professor on trial for the murder of his wife.
The setup of the show involves a different prominent person in legal trouble each season with the goal to land a prominent actor for a one-season deal. Lithgow did have a one-year commitment for Trial & Error, while the rest of the cast, led by Nicholas D’Agosto, are set to come back.
Casting has not begun for the new season-long arc. I hear the new character will be a woman, a popular resident of a small town who is accused of murder. I hear there is an idea for Lithgow to come back for a few episodes, reprising his character who may be connected to the new suspect.
“I think we are going to find another great guest star, and I think I’m right in saying that Lithgow might pop in a couple of times,” NBC chairman Bob Greenblatt told Deadline at TCA, declining to comment on the Season 2 storyline. “You may not have seen the end of him, but clearly that’s not the story drive.”
Lithgow is a leading contender in the supporting actor in a drama series Emmy category, nominated for his portrayal of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Netflix’s The Crown.
Great news. Loved him in season 1. He should have got an Emmy nomination.
Lithgow brightens anything he’s in. A true master of both comedy and drama.