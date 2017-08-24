Trevor Noah dove in to President Donald Trump’s Phoenix rally performance on Wednesday’s The Daily Show, starting with POTUS’ well-received announcement about his stalled Mexico-border wall:

“We have to close down the government; we’re building that wall.”

“What happened to Mexico paying for the wall?!” Noah wondered. “What do you mean the government going to shut down? Mexico pays for the wall. That’s the only reason I watched the rallies is to see the hits! You can’t just change the words to your song, Trump,” he said, reminding POTUS the lyrics were:

Who’s going to pay for it?

Mexico.

Calling most of the rally “an outstanding rejection of sanity,” Noah noted there was a key issue had to address: Trump demanding justice for the the real victim of Charlottesville.

Himself.

“According to the presient, he gave a pitch-perfect performance after Charlottesville” saying all “the right things. But the dishonest media did not report it fairly – so he read us his statement all over again.”

In his rally performance, Trump complained to his followers, “I said everything, I hit them with ‘neo-Nazi’, I said everything! I got the ‘white supremacist,’ the ‘neo-Nazi,’ I got them all in there. Let’s see, ‘KKK’ – we have ‘KKK.’ I got ‘em all!”

Observed Noah, “I’m so glad we did not elect an irrational woman as president.”