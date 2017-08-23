Vincenzo Natali (Hannibal) has been tapped to direct the Syfy pilot Tremors, a reboot of the 1990 cult classic film, with original star Kevin Bacon reprising his role. The project hails from Jason Blum’s Blumhouse TV and Universal Cable Prods.

In the Tremors follow-up, written by Andrew Miller, the killer Graboid worms that nearly destroyed Perfection, NV, 25 years ago are back, and the town’s only hope for survival is Valentine McKee (Bacon), who beat them once. But to do it again he’ll have to overcome age, alcohol and a delusional hero complex. Miller, who serves as showrunner, executive produces with Bacon, David Schiff and Jessica Rhoades.

Natali’s Tremors directing gig — his first time helming a pilot — sets a reunion with Miller. The two met in high school, and Miller starred in Natali’s feature directing debut, 1997’s Cube.

Natali’s episodic directing credits also include HBO’s Westworld, Starz’s American Gods, Netflix’s Luke Cage, BBC America’s Orphan Black and FX’s The Strain. He also helmed the feature Splice, which starred Adrien Brody and was executive produced by Guillermo del Toro. Natali is repped by CAA, Gotham Group and Characters Talent Agency

The 1990 Tremors movie, from Universal Pictures, was directed by Ron Underwood.