A month ahead of its Season 4 premiere, Amazon Studios has greenlit a fifth season of Jill Soloway’s Transparent. Season 5 of the Golden Globe and multi-Emmy-winning series will begin production next year for an expected 2018 premiere on Prime.

The entire Pfefferman family will be back including Jeffrey Tambor, Judith Light, Gaby Hoffmann, Jay Duplass and Amy Landecker. Andrea Sperling will continue as executive producer as well as Soloway.

Season 4, which premieres Friday, September 22, sees the Pfeffermans head off on a spiritual and political journey as they dig deep into their family’s history.

“Over the past few seasons the Pfeffermans have gone across the world, back in time and made many, many trips to the deli,” said Joe Lewis, Head of Comedy, Drama and VR, Amazon Studios. “We’re so excited to see what magic Jill and the incredible team bring to this always groundbreaking series in season five.”

Transparent is a comedic, half hour novelistic series that explores identity, love, sex, God and boundaries through the lives of a complicated American family. Tambor is Maura Pfefferman, whose reintroduction to her family as a woman sets their journey in motion. Her ex-wife Shelly (Light), and their children–Ali (Hoffmann), Josh (Duplass), and Sarah (Landecker)–explore the uneven terrain of their own lives with poignant and meaningful results.

The series recently received seven Emmy nominations including lead actor in a comedy series for Jeffrey Tambor and supporting actress noms for Judith Light and Kathryn Hahn.

“We are extremely grateful to Amazon Studios for their continued trust and support and to our audience for their warm embrace of the Pfeffermans,” said Soloway. “We look forward to another season of comedy and drama, love and weirdness, God and sex – in the service of community and in pursuit of peace, joy, freedom and human rights for all.”