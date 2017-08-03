The Toronto International Film Festival has set the lineup for its Platform program, which is now in its third year. Designed to showcase original voices in contemporary cinema, the section last year boasted such titles as Barry Jenkins’ Oscar winner Moonlight (after its unveiling in Telluride). This year’s crop includes 12 films with Armando Iannucci’s The Death Of Stalin opening the strand. The historical epic follows the final days leading up to the Soviet dictator’s death. Sweet Country, a period western from Australia’s Warwick Thornton will close the section.

Also on deck are Mike White’s Brad’s Status from Amazon Studios and starring Ben Stiller; Clio Barnard’s Film4 thriller Dark River with Ruth Wilson; and Michael Pearce’s anticipated Beast. All of the above are world premieres, save Sweet Country which is unspooling first in Venice. (See below for the full list.)

The dozen films will compete for the Platform Prize which will be awarded by a jury made up of filmmakers Chen Kaige, Malgorzata Szumowska and Wim Wenders.

TIFF PLATFORM

Opening film: The Death of Stalin, dir: Armando Iannucci – World Premiere

Beast, dir: Michael Pearce – World Premiere

Brad’s Status, dir: Mike White – World Premiere

Custody, dir: Xavier Legrand – North American Premiere

Dark River, dir: Clio Barnard – World Premiere

Euphoria, dir: Lisa Langseth – World Premiere

If You Saw His Heart, dir: Joan Chemla – World Premiere

Mademoiselle Paradis, dir: Barbara Albert – World Premiere

Razzia, dir: Nabil Ayouch – World Premiere

The Seen And Unseen, dir: Kamila Andini – World Premiere

What Will People Say, dir: Iram Haq – World Premiere

Closing Film: Sweet Country, dir: Warwick Thornton – North American Premiere