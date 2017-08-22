The Toronto International Film Festival has bolstered its lineup of speakers with Angelina Jolie, Javier Bardem, Helen Mirren and Gael Garcia Bernal joining its In Conversations With… roster. The fest also added more films to next month’s program. Most encompass its 2017 Discovery programme lineup, highlighting up and comers around the world from 35 countries. The Jolie-directeds Cambodian film First They Killed My Father is coming to the festival, while Bardem has two films with exclamation points — Loving Pablo! and mother! — coming to Toronto. Mirren will be there with The Leisure Seeker, and Bernal will be there with the Joan Chemla-directed If You Saw His Heart.

On the Discovery additions, TIFF director/CEO Piers Handling said: “Uncovering new talent is one of the key roles of the Festival. The Discovery programme allows us to carve out a space for emerging filmmakers to be seen by the international film industry and has helped launch the careers of award-winning filmmakers like Maren Ade, Barry Jenkins, Steve McQueen, Christopher Nolan, and Dee Rees.”

The fest also added a title to its Documentary roster: Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart Tracy Heather Strain, USA, World Premiere. Here are the announced titles:

Discovery Programme Films:

1% Stephen McCallum, Australia, World Premiere

¾ (Three Quarters) Ilian Metev, Germany/Bulgaria, North American Premiere

A Fish Out Of Water (上岸的魚) Lai Kuo-An, Taiwan, World Premiere

A Worthy Companion Carlos Sanchez, Jason Sanchez, Canada,World Premiere

All You Can Eat Buddha Ian Lagarde, Canada, World Premiere

Apostasy Daniel Kokotajlo, United Kingdom, World Premiere

AVA Sadaf Foroughi, Iran/Canada/Qatar, World Premiere

Black Cop Cory Bowles, Canada, World Premiere

The Butterfly Tree Priscilla Cameron, Australia, International Premiere

Cardinals Grayson Moore, Aidan Shipley, Canada, World Premiere

Disappearance (Napadid Shodan) Ali Asgari, Iran/Qatar, North American Premiere

Five Fingers For Marseilles (Menoana e Mehlano ea Marseilles) Michael Matthews, South Africa, World Premiere

The Future Ahead (El futuro que viene) Constanza Novick, Argentina, World Premiere

The Garden (Sommerhäuser) Sonja Maria Kröner, Germany, International Premiere

The Great Buddha+ (大佛普拉斯) Huang Hsin-Yao, Taiwan, International Premiere

The Lady From Holland Marleen Jonkman, Netherlands/Germany, World Premiere

Gutland Govinda Van Maele, Luxembourg/Germany/Belgium, World Premiere

High Fantasy Jenna Bass, South Africa, World Premiere

Human Traces Nic Gorman, New Zealand, North American Premiere

I am not a Witch Rungano Nyoni, United Kingdom/France, North American Premiere

I Kill Giants Anders Walter, United Kingdom, World Premiere

Indian Horse Stephen Campanelli, Canada, World Premiere

Killing Jesus (Matar a Jesús) Laura Mora, Colombia/Argentina, World Premiere

Kissing Candice Aoife McArdle, Ireland, World Premiere

Luk’Luk’I Wayne Wapeemukwa, Canada, World Premiere

Mary Goes Round Molly McGlynn, Canada, World Premiere

Miracle (Stebuklas) Egle Vertelyte, Lithuania/Bulgaria/Poland, World Premiere

Montana Limor Shmila, Israel, World Premiere

Never Steady, Never Still Kathleen Hepburn, Canada, World Premiere

Oblivion Verses (Los Versos del Olvido) Alireza Khatami, France/Germany/Netherlands/Chile, North American Premiere

Oh Lucy! Atsuko Hirayanagi, USA/Japan, North American Premiere

The Poet and the Boy (Si-e-nui Sa-rang) Kim Yang-hee, South Korea, International Premiere

Princesita Marialy Rivas, Chile/Argentina/Spain, World Premiere

Ravens Jens Assur, Sweden, World Premiere

Scaffolding (Pigumim) Matan Yair, Israel/Poland, North American Premiere

Shuttle Life (分貝人生) Tan Seng Kiat, Malaysia, North American Premiere

Simulation Abed Abest, Iran, North American Premiere

Soldiers. Story from Ferentari (Soldaţii. Poveste din Ferentari) Ivana Mladenovic, Romania/Serbia/Belgium,

World Premiere

Suleiman Mountain Elizaveta Stishova, Kyrgyzstan/Russia, World Premiere

The Swan (Svanurinn) Ása Helga Hjörleifsdóttir, Iceland, World Premiere

Tigre Silvina Schnicer, Ulises Porra Guardiola, Argentina, World Premiere

Valley of Shadows (Skyggenes Dal) Jonas Matzow Gulbrandsen, Norway, World Premiere

Village Rockstars Rima Das, India, World Premiere

Waru Briar Grace-Smith, Ainsley Gardiner, Renae Maihi, Casey Kaa, Awanui Simich-Pene, Chelsea Cohen, Katie Wolfe, Paula Jones, New Zealand, International Premiere

Winter Brothers (Vinterbrødre) Hlynur Pálmason, Denmark/Iceland, North American Premiere