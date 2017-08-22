The Toronto International Film Festival has bolstered its lineup of speakers with Angelina Jolie, Javier Bardem, Helen Mirren and Gael Garcia Bernal joining its In Conversations With… roster. The fest also added more films to next month’s program. Most encompass its 2017 Discovery programme lineup, highlighting up and comers around the world from 35 countries. The Jolie-directeds Cambodian film First They Killed My Father is coming to the festival, while Bardem has two films with exclamation points — Loving Pablo! and mother! — coming to Toronto. Mirren will be there with The Leisure Seeker, and Bernal will be there with the Joan Chemla-directed If You Saw His Heart.
On the Discovery additions, TIFF director/CEO Piers Handling said: “Uncovering new talent is one of the key roles of the Festival. The Discovery programme allows us to carve out a space for emerging filmmakers to be seen by the international film industry and has helped launch the careers of award-winning filmmakers like Maren Ade, Barry Jenkins, Steve McQueen, Christopher Nolan, and Dee Rees.”
The fest also added a title to its Documentary roster: Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart Tracy Heather Strain, USA, World Premiere. Here are the announced titles:
Discovery Programme Films:
1% Stephen McCallum, Australia, World Premiere
¾ (Three Quarters) Ilian Metev, Germany/Bulgaria, North American Premiere
A Fish Out Of Water (上岸的魚) Lai Kuo-An, Taiwan, World Premiere
A Worthy Companion Carlos Sanchez, Jason Sanchez, Canada,World Premiere
All You Can Eat Buddha Ian Lagarde, Canada, World Premiere
Apostasy Daniel Kokotajlo, United Kingdom, World Premiere
AVA Sadaf Foroughi, Iran/Canada/Qatar, World Premiere
Black Cop Cory Bowles, Canada, World Premiere
The Butterfly Tree Priscilla Cameron, Australia, International Premiere
Cardinals Grayson Moore, Aidan Shipley, Canada, World Premiere
Disappearance (Napadid Shodan) Ali Asgari, Iran/Qatar, North American Premiere
Five Fingers For Marseilles (Menoana e Mehlano ea Marseilles) Michael Matthews, South Africa, World Premiere
The Future Ahead (El futuro que viene) Constanza Novick, Argentina, World Premiere
The Garden (Sommerhäuser) Sonja Maria Kröner, Germany, International Premiere
The Great Buddha+ (大佛普拉斯) Huang Hsin-Yao, Taiwan, International Premiere
The Lady From Holland Marleen Jonkman, Netherlands/Germany, World Premiere
Gutland Govinda Van Maele, Luxembourg/Germany/Belgium, World Premiere
High Fantasy Jenna Bass, South Africa, World Premiere
Human Traces Nic Gorman, New Zealand, North American Premiere
I am not a Witch Rungano Nyoni, United Kingdom/France, North American Premiere
I Kill Giants Anders Walter, United Kingdom, World Premiere
Indian Horse Stephen Campanelli, Canada, World Premiere
Killing Jesus (Matar a Jesús) Laura Mora, Colombia/Argentina, World Premiere
Kissing Candice Aoife McArdle, Ireland, World Premiere
Luk’Luk’I Wayne Wapeemukwa, Canada, World Premiere
Mary Goes Round Molly McGlynn, Canada, World Premiere
Miracle (Stebuklas) Egle Vertelyte, Lithuania/Bulgaria/Poland, World Premiere
Montana Limor Shmila, Israel, World Premiere
Never Steady, Never Still Kathleen Hepburn, Canada, World Premiere
Oblivion Verses (Los Versos del Olvido) Alireza Khatami, France/Germany/Netherlands/Chile, North American Premiere
Oh Lucy! Atsuko Hirayanagi, USA/Japan, North American Premiere
The Poet and the Boy (Si-e-nui Sa-rang) Kim Yang-hee, South Korea, International Premiere
Princesita Marialy Rivas, Chile/Argentina/Spain, World Premiere
Ravens Jens Assur, Sweden, World Premiere
Scaffolding (Pigumim) Matan Yair, Israel/Poland, North American Premiere
Shuttle Life (分貝人生) Tan Seng Kiat, Malaysia, North American Premiere
Simulation Abed Abest, Iran, North American Premiere
Soldiers. Story from Ferentari (Soldaţii. Poveste din Ferentari) Ivana Mladenovic, Romania/Serbia/Belgium,
World Premiere
Suleiman Mountain Elizaveta Stishova, Kyrgyzstan/Russia, World Premiere
The Swan (Svanurinn) Ása Helga Hjörleifsdóttir, Iceland, World Premiere
Tigre Silvina Schnicer, Ulises Porra Guardiola, Argentina, World Premiere
Valley of Shadows (Skyggenes Dal) Jonas Matzow Gulbrandsen, Norway, World Premiere
Village Rockstars Rima Das, India, World Premiere
Waru Briar Grace-Smith, Ainsley Gardiner, Renae Maihi, Casey Kaa, Awanui Simich-Pene, Chelsea Cohen, Katie Wolfe, Paula Jones, New Zealand, International Premiere
Winter Brothers (Vinterbrødre) Hlynur Pálmason, Denmark/Iceland, North American Premiere
