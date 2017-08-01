The Toronto International Film Festival continues to round out its slate for the 42nd event which runs September 7-17, setting today the Midnight Madness, TIFF Docs and Short Cuts sections. Notably, Peter Kuplowsky has unveiled his inaugural Midnight Madness roster as the strand’s new programmer.
Opening the section is the world premiere of Bodied from Joseph Kahn, a comedy starring Anthony Michael Hall. James Franco will also bring The Disaster Artist to Toronto, based on the making of Tommy Wiseau’s 2003 cult film, The Room, and starring Franco, Seth Rogen, Alison Brie, Zac Efron and Bryan Cranston. It had a work-in-progress screening back at SXSW.
The TIFF Docs slate includes Morgan Spurlock’s Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!, a new battle with the food industry in its world premiere. Also premiering is the Matt Tyrnauer-directed Scotty And The Secret History Of Hollywood about Scotty Bowers, a handsome ex-Marine who landed in Hollywood after WWII and became confidante, aide de camp and lover to many of Hollywood’s greatest male – and female – stars.
Further featuring are Greg Barker’s view into President Barack Obama’s foreign policy team in The Final Year; Lili Fini Zanuck’s Eric Clapton doc Life In 12 Bars; Sam Pollard’s Sammy Davis, Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me; and Chris Smith’s Jim Carrey and Andy Kaufman story Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond, which is world premiering in Venice. Sophie Fiennes’ Grace Jones: Bloodlight & Bami is opening the section.
“Resistance is a key theme in this year’s documentaries,” says TIFF Docs Programmer Thom Powers. “We pay witness to rebels challenging the status quo in art, politics, sexuality, religion, fashion, sports and entertainment. They speak powerfully to our times as audiences seek inspirations for battling powerful and corrupt systems.”
In the Short Cuts section are films from over 30 countries and in 16 different languages. Toronto notes that 17 were directed by women.
See below for the full lineups in each of the sections:
MIDNIGHT MADNESS
Opening Film: Bodied, dir Joseph Kahn – World Premiere
Brawl In Cell Block 99, dir: S. Craig Zahler – American Premiere
The Crescent, dir: Seth A. Smith – World Premiere
The Disaster Artist, dir: James Franco – World Premiere
Downrange, dir: Ryuhei Kitamura – World Premiere
Great Choice, dir: Robin Comisar – Canadian Premiere
Let The Corpses Tan, dirs: Hélène Cattet, Bruno Forzani – North American Premiere
Mom And Dad, dir: Brian Taylor – World Premiere
Revenge, dir: Coralie Fargeat – World Premiere
The Ritual, dir: David Bruckner – World Premiere
Closing Film: Vampire Clay, dir Sôichi Umezawa – World Premiere
TIFF DOCS
Opening Film: Grace Jones: Bloodlight And Bami, dir: Sophie Fiennes – World Premiere
Azmaish: A Journey through the Subcontinent, dir: Sabiha Sumar – North American Premiere
Boom For Real The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat, dir: Sara Driver – World Premiere
The China Hustle, dir: Jed Rothstein – World Premiere
Cocaine Prison, dir: Violeta Ayala – World Premiere
Eric Clapton: Life In 12 Bars, dir: Lili Fini Zanuck – World Premiere
Ex Libris – The New York Public Library, dir: Frederick Wiseman – North American Premiere
The Final Year, dir: Greg Barker – World Premiere
The Gospel According To André, dir: Kate Novack – World Premiere
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – The Story Of Jim Carrey & Andy Kaufman Featuring A Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention Of Tony Clifton, dir: Chris Smith – North American Premiere
Jane, dir: Brett Morgen – World Premiere
The Judge, dir: Erika Cohn – World Premiere
The Legend Of The Ugly King, dir: Hüseyin Tabak – World Premiere
Lots Of Kids, A Monkey And A Castle, dir: Gustavo Salmerón – North American Premiere
Love Means Zero, dir: Jason Kohn – World Premiere
Of Sheep And Men, dir: Karim Sayad – World Premiere
One of Us, dirs: Heidi Ewing, Rachel Grady – World Premiere
The Other Side Of Everything, dir: Mila Turajlić – World Premiere
Sammy Davis, Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me, dir: Sam Pollard – World Premiere
Scotty And The Secret History Of Hollywood, dir: Matt Tyrnauer – World Premiere
Silas, dirs: Anjali Nayar, Hawa Essuman – World Premiere
Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!, dir: Morgan Spurlock – World Premiere
Closing Film. Makala Emmanuel Gras, France North American Premiere
SHORT CUTS
Airport, dir: Michaela Müller
Blue Christmas, dir: Charlotte Wells
Bonboné, dir: Rakan Mayasi
The Burden, dir: Niki Lindroth von Bahr
Catastrophe, dir: Jamille van Wijngaarden
Damiana, dir: Andrés Ramírez Pulido
The Death, Dad & Son, dir: Denis Walgenwitz
Drop By Drop, dir: Laura Gonçalves
A Drowning Man, dir: Mahdi Fleifel
Everlasting MOM, dir: Elinor Nechemya
Fifteen, dir: Sameh Alaa
Five Minutes, dir: Justine Bateman
A Gentle Night, dir: Yang Qiu
I Didn’t Shoot Jesse James, dir: Sophie Beaulieu
Jodilerks Dela Cruz, Employee Of The Month, dir: Carlo Francisco Manatad
Long Distance Relationship, dir: Carolina Markowicz
Lower Heaven, dir: Emad Aleebrahim Dehkordi
Magic Moments, dir: Martina Buchelová
Marlon, dir: Jessica Palud
Möbius, dir: Sam Kuhn
Mon Amour Mon Ami, dir: Adriano Valerio
Mother, dir: Rodrigo Sorogoyen
Preparation, dir: Sofia Georgovassili
The President’s Visit, dir: Cyril Aris
Push It, dir: Julia Thelin
Roadside Attraction, dir: Patrick Bresnan
Shinaab, dir: Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr
Signature, dir: Kei Chikaura
Still Water Runs Deep, dir: Abbesi Akhamie
Together Alone, dir: Mateo Bendesky
Treehouse, dir: Juan Sebastián Quebrada
Waiting, dir: Amberley Jo Aumua
Waiting For Hassana, dir: Ifunanya Maduka
We Love Moses, dir: Dionne Edwards
Wicked Girl, dir: Ayce Kartal
