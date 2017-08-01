The Toronto International Film Festival continues to round out its slate for the 42nd event which runs September 7-17, setting today the Midnight Madness, TIFF Docs and Short Cuts sections. Notably, Peter Kuplowsky has unveiled his inaugural Midnight Madness roster as the strand’s new programmer.

Opening the section is the world premiere of Bodied from Joseph Kahn, a comedy starring Anthony Michael Hall. James Franco will also bring The Disaster Artist to Toronto, based on the making of Tommy Wiseau’s 2003 cult film, The Room, and starring Franco, Seth Rogen, Alison Brie, Zac Efron and Bryan Cranston. It had a work-in-progress screening back at SXSW.

The TIFF Docs slate includes Morgan Spurlock’s Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!, a new battle with the food industry in its world premiere. Also premiering is the Matt Tyrnauer-directed Scotty And The Secret History Of Hollywood about Scotty Bowers, a handsome ex-Marine who landed in Hollywood after WWII and became confidante, aide de camp and lover to many of Hollywood’s greatest male – and female – stars.

Further featuring are Greg Barker’s view into President Barack Obama’s foreign policy team in The Final Year; Lili Fini Zanuck’s Eric Clapton doc Life In 12 Bars; Sam Pollard’s Sammy Davis, Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me; and Chris Smith’s Jim Carrey and Andy Kaufman story Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond, which is world premiering in Venice. Sophie Fiennes’ Grace Jones: Bloodlight & Bami is opening the section.

“Resistance is a key theme in this year’s documentaries,” says TIFF Docs Programmer Thom Powers. “We pay witness to rebels challenging the status quo in art, politics, sexuality, religion, fashion, sports and entertainment. They speak powerfully to our times as audiences seek inspirations for battling powerful and corrupt systems.”

In the Short Cuts section are films from over 30 countries and in 16 different languages. Toronto notes that 17 were directed by women.

See below for the full lineups in each of the sections:

MIDNIGHT MADNESS

Opening Film: Bodied, dir Joseph Kahn – World Premiere

Brawl In Cell Block 99, dir: S. Craig Zahler – American Premiere

The Crescent, dir: Seth A. Smith – World Premiere

The Disaster Artist, dir: James Franco – World Premiere

Downrange, dir: Ryuhei Kitamura – World Premiere

Great Choice, dir: Robin Comisar – Canadian Premiere

Let The Corpses Tan, dirs: Hélène Cattet, Bruno Forzani – North American Premiere

Mom And Dad, dir: Brian Taylor – World Premiere

Revenge, dir: Coralie Fargeat – World Premiere

The Ritual, dir: David Bruckner – World Premiere

Closing Film: Vampire Clay, dir Sôichi Umezawa – World Premiere

TIFF DOCS

Opening Film: Grace Jones: Bloodlight And Bami, dir: Sophie Fiennes – World Premiere

Azmaish: A Journey through the Subcontinent, dir: Sabiha Sumar – North American Premiere

Boom For Real The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat, dir: Sara Driver – World Premiere

The China Hustle, dir: Jed Rothstein – World Premiere

Cocaine Prison, dir: Violeta Ayala – World Premiere

Eric Clapton: Life In 12 Bars, dir: Lili Fini Zanuck – World Premiere

Ex Libris – The New York Public Library, dir: Frederick Wiseman – North American Premiere

The Final Year, dir: Greg Barker – World Premiere

The Gospel According To André, dir: Kate Novack – World Premiere

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – The Story Of Jim Carrey & Andy Kaufman Featuring A Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention Of Tony Clifton, dir: Chris Smith – North American Premiere

Jane, dir: Brett Morgen – World Premiere

The Judge, dir: Erika Cohn – World Premiere

The Legend Of The Ugly King, dir: Hüseyin Tabak – World Premiere

Lots Of Kids, A Monkey And A Castle, dir: Gustavo Salmerón – North American Premiere

Love Means Zero, dir: Jason Kohn – World Premiere

Of Sheep And Men, dir: Karim Sayad – World Premiere

One of Us, dirs: Heidi Ewing, Rachel Grady – World Premiere

The Other Side Of Everything, dir: Mila Turajlić – World Premiere

Sammy Davis, Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me, dir: Sam Pollard – World Premiere

Scotty And The Secret History Of Hollywood, dir: Matt Tyrnauer – World Premiere

Silas, dirs: Anjali Nayar, Hawa Essuman – World Premiere

Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!, dir: Morgan Spurlock – World Premiere

Closing Film. Makala Emmanuel Gras, France North American Premiere

SHORT CUTS

Airport, dir: Michaela Müller

Blue Christmas, dir: Charlotte Wells

Bonboné, dir: Rakan Mayasi

The Burden, dir: Niki Lindroth von Bahr

Catastrophe, dir: Jamille van Wijngaarden

Damiana, dir: Andrés Ramírez Pulido

The Death, Dad & Son, dir: Denis Walgenwitz

Drop By Drop, dir: Laura Gonçalves

A Drowning Man, dir: Mahdi Fleifel

Everlasting MOM, dir: Elinor Nechemya

Fifteen, dir: Sameh Alaa

Five Minutes, dir: Justine Bateman

A Gentle Night, dir: Yang Qiu

I Didn’t Shoot Jesse James, dir: Sophie Beaulieu

Jodilerks Dela Cruz, Employee Of The Month, dir: Carlo Francisco Manatad

Long Distance Relationship, dir: Carolina Markowicz

Lower Heaven, dir: Emad Aleebrahim Dehkordi

Magic Moments, dir: Martina Buchelová

Marlon, dir: Jessica Palud

Möbius, dir: Sam Kuhn

Mon Amour Mon Ami, dir: Adriano Valerio

Mother, dir: Rodrigo Sorogoyen

Preparation, dir: Sofia Georgovassili

The President’s Visit, dir: Cyril Aris

Push It, dir: Julia Thelin

Roadside Attraction, dir: Patrick Bresnan

Shinaab, dir: Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr

Signature, dir: Kei Chikaura

Still Water Runs Deep, dir: Abbesi Akhamie

Together Alone, dir: Mateo Bendesky

Treehouse, dir: Juan Sebastián Quebrada

Waiting, dir: Amberley Jo Aumua

Waiting For Hassana, dir: Ifunanya Maduka

We Love Moses, dir: Dionne Edwards

Wicked Girl, dir: Ayce Kartal