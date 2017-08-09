Touting homegrown talent, the Toronto Film Festival today unveiled the 26 titles that make up its Canadian slate. The lineup includes 25 features and one TV series, with the latter the world premiere of Alias Grace, the six-hour mini from Netflix, the CBC and Sarah Polley and Noreen Halpern’s Halfire Entertainment.

Directed by Mary Harron (American Psycho), Alias Grace is inspired by the true story of convicted murderer Grace Marks and based on the novel by Margaret Atwood. Sarah Gadon, Anna Paquin and Paul Gross star with a Netflix release set for November 3.

Also notably world premiering, among the 25 features, is Sean Menard’s documentary, The Carter Effect, about the impact NBA All-Star Vince Carter, and former Raptor, had on Toronto. Previously announced, Jennifer Baichwal and Nicholas de Pencier’s Long Time Running has a Gala slot.

There are such Canadian veterans in the mix as Oscar-nominated helmer Kim Nguyen with Eye On Juliet in a Special Presentation; Denis Côté and A Skin So Soft in Wavelengths; Alan Zweig’s There is A House Here in the Docs strand; and Pat Mills’ high school misfit comedy Don’t Talk To Irene in Contemporary World Cinema.

Several feature debuts figure as well, including Sadaf Foroughi’s Ava, a drama about an Iranian teenager at a pivotal crossroad; Ian Lagarde’s All You Can Eat Buddha, centering on a man’s surreal impact on vacationers at a Cuban resort; Trailer Park Boys star Cory Bowles’ Black Cop, a satirical exploration of police-community relations; Kathleen Hepburn’s family drama Never Steady, Never Still; and Molly McGlynn’s Mary Goes Round, about an addiction counselor struggling with her own issues.

The 25 features are each eligible for the Canada Goose Award for Best Canadian Feature Film. All debuts are eligible for the City of Toronto Award for Best Canadian First Feature Film. The fest runs September 7-17.

Here’s the Canadian slate:

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

Eye on Juliet, dir: Kim Nguyen

MASTERS

Our People Will Be Healed, dir: Alanis Obomsawin

TIFF DOCS

The Carter Effect, dir: Sean Menard

Living Proof, dir: Matt Embry

There is a House Here, dir: Alan Zweig

DISCOVERY

A Worthy Companion, dirs: Carlos Sanchez, Jason Sanchez

All You Can Eat Buddha, dir: Ian Lagarde

AVA, dir: Sadaf Foroughi

Black Cop, dir: Cory Bowles

Cardinals, dirs: Grayson Moore, Aidan Shipley

Luk’Luk’I, dir: Wayne Wapeemukwa

Mary Goes Round, dir: Molly McGlynn

Never Steady, Never Still, dir: Kathleen Hepburn

CONTEMPORARY WORLD CINEMA

Black Kite, dir: Tarique Qayumi

Don’t Talk To Irene, dir: Pat Mills

Les Affamés, dir: Robin Aubert

Meditation Park, dir: Mina Shum

Porcupine Lake, dir: Ingrid Veninger

Public Schooled, dir: Kyle Rideout

Pyewacket, dir: Adam MacDonald

The Little Girl Who Was Too Fond Of Matches, dir: Simon Lavoie

PRIMETIME

Alias Grace, dir: Mary Harron

WAVELENGTHS

Prototype, dir: Blake Williams

A Skin So Soft, dir: Denis Côté

GALA

Long Time Running, dirs: Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier