The Toronto International Film Festival continues to round out its slate for next month. Today the fest named six more gala premieres and 32 special presentations, bringing the roster to 48 World Premieres, 10 International Premieres, 19 North American Premieres and 10 Canadian Premieres to run September 7-17. Here are the additions:
GALAS
55 Steps Bille August, Germany/Belgium, World Premiere
Chappaquiddick John Curran, USA World Premiere
Hochelaga, Terre des Âmes François Girard, Canada, World Premiere
My Days of Mercy Tali Shalom-Ezer, USA, World Premiere
The Leisure Seeker Paolo Virzì, Italy, International Premiere
Three Christs Jon Avnet, USA, World Premiere
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
The Captain (Der Hauptmann) Robert Schwentke, Germany/France/Poland, World Premiere
The Conformist (冰之下) Cai Shangjun, China, North American Premiere
The Cured David Freyne, Ireland/United Kingdom/France, World Premiere
The Escape Dominic Savage, United Kingdom, World Premiere
The Florida Project Sean Baker, USA, North American Premiere
Foxtrot Samuel Maoz, Israel/Germany/France/Switzerland, Canadian Premiere
I Love You, Daddy Louis C.K., USA, World Premiere
In the Fade (Aus dem Nichts) Fatih Akin, Germany/France, North American Premiere
Journey’s End Saul Dibb, United Kingdom, World Premiere
The Killing of a Sacred Deer Yorgos Lanthimos, Ireland/United Kingdom, North American Premiere
Kodachrome Mark Raso, Canada/USA, World Premiere
Lean On Pete Andrew Haigh, USA/United Kingdom, Canadian Premiere
Loving Pablo Fernando León de Aranoa, Spain, North American Premiere
Michael Jackson’s Thriller 3D John Landis, USA, North American Premiere
Preceded By Making of Michael Jackson’s Thriller Jerry Kramer, USA, North American Premiere
Manhunt John Woo, Hong Kong/China, North American Premiere
Mark Felt – The Man Who Brought Down the White House Peter Landesman, USA, World Premiere
Marrowbone Sergio G. Sánchez, Spain, World Premiere
Molly’s Game Aaron Sorkin, USA, World Premiere
The Motive (El Autor) Manuel Martín Cuenca, Spain,World Premiere
Number One (Numéro Une) Tonie Marshall, France, World Premiere
On Chesil Beach Dominic Cooke, United Kingdom,World Premiere
Outside In Lynn Shelton, USA, World Premiere
Papillon Michael Noer, Serbia/Montenegro/Malta, World Premiere
Racer and the Jailbird Michaël R. Roskam, Belgium/France, North American Premiere
Radiance (Hikari) Naomi Kawase, Japan/France, North American Premiere
Redoubtable Michel Hazanavicius, France, North American Premiere
Three Peaks (Drei Zinnen) Jan Zabeil, Germany/Italy, North American Premiere
Unicorn Store Brie Larson, USA, World Premiere
Who We Are Now Matthew Newton, USA, World Premiere
You Disappear (Du Forsvinder) Peter Schønau Fog, Denmark/Sweden,International Premiere
Youth (Fāng Huá) Feng Xiaogang, China, World Premiere
