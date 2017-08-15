The Toronto International Film Festival continues to round out its slate for next month. Today the fest named six more gala premieres and 32 special presentations, bringing the roster to 48 World Premieres, 10 International Premieres, 19 North American Premieres and 10 Canadian Premieres to run September 7-17. Here are the additions:

GALAS

55 Steps Bille August, Germany/Belgium, World Premiere

Chappaquiddick John Curran, USA World Premiere

Hochelaga, Terre des Âmes François Girard, Canada, World Premiere

My Days of Mercy Tali Shalom-Ezer, USA, World Premiere

The Leisure Seeker Paolo Virzì, Italy, International Premiere

Three Christs Jon Avnet, USA, World Premiere

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

The Captain (Der Hauptmann) Robert Schwentke, Germany/France/Poland, World Premiere

The Conformist (冰之下) Cai Shangjun, China, North American Premiere

The Cured David Freyne, Ireland/United Kingdom/France, World Premiere

The Escape Dominic Savage, United Kingdom, World Premiere

The Florida Project Sean Baker, USA, North American Premiere

Foxtrot Samuel Maoz, Israel/Germany/France/Switzerland, Canadian Premiere

I Love You, Daddy Louis C.K., USA, World Premiere

In the Fade (Aus dem Nichts) Fatih Akin, Germany/France, North American Premiere

Journey’s End Saul Dibb, United Kingdom, World Premiere

The Killing of a Sacred Deer Yorgos Lanthimos, Ireland/United Kingdom, North American Premiere

Kodachrome Mark Raso, Canada/USA, World Premiere

Lean On Pete Andrew Haigh, USA/United Kingdom, Canadian Premiere

Loving Pablo Fernando León de Aranoa, Spain, North American Premiere

Michael Jackson’s Thriller 3D John Landis, USA, North American Premiere

Preceded By Making of Michael Jackson’s Thriller Jerry Kramer, USA, North American Premiere

Manhunt John Woo, Hong Kong/China, North American Premiere

Mark Felt – The Man Who Brought Down the White House Peter Landesman, USA, World Premiere

Marrowbone Sergio G. Sánchez, Spain, World Premiere

Molly’s Game Aaron Sorkin, USA, World Premiere

The Motive (El Autor) Manuel Martín Cuenca, Spain,World Premiere

Number One (Numéro Une) Tonie Marshall, France, World Premiere

On Chesil Beach Dominic Cooke, United Kingdom,World Premiere

Outside In Lynn Shelton, USA, World Premiere

Papillon Michael Noer, Serbia/Montenegro/Malta, World Premiere

Racer and the Jailbird Michaël R. Roskam, Belgium/France, North American Premiere

Radiance (Hikari) Naomi Kawase, Japan/France, North American Premiere

Redoubtable Michel Hazanavicius, France, North American Premiere

Three Peaks (Drei Zinnen) Jan Zabeil, Germany/Italy, North American Premiere

Unicorn Store Brie Larson, USA, World Premiere

Who We Are Now Matthew Newton, USA, World Premiere

You Disappear (Du Forsvinder) Peter Schønau Fog, Denmark/Sweden,International Premiere

Youth (Fāng Huá) Feng Xiaogang, China, World Premiere