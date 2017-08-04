EXCLUSIVE: That ’70s Show star Topher Grace is eying a return to series television with Treasure Squad, an hourlong dramedy, which he co-wrote and is attached to headline and executive produce. A spec script for the project, from Sony Pictures TV and Will Gluck’s studio-based Olive Bridge Entertainment, was recently sent out to broadcast, cable and streaming networks and has garnered interest from multiple outlets, mostly in the cable and digital space.

REX/Shutterstock

Described as The Big Chill meets National Treasure in the tone of Pineapple Express, Treasure Squad stems from an idea Grace came up with after attending a high school reunion. Written on spec by Grace, Gluck and Joel Church-Cooper, creator of IFC’s breakout new comedy Brockmire, the project revolves around a group of childhood friends who used to on treasure hunts as kids, who reunite after years apart for one last big adventure. Gluck is also attached to direct.

Grace had been focused primarily on features since That ’70s Show ended its successful eight-season run on Fox in 2006. He was recently seen in War Machine opposite Brad Pitt. Gluck co-wrote and is directing and producing Sony’s Peter Rabbit feature. Grace is with ICM Partners, Gluck and Church-Cooper are with UTA.