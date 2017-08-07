Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi was on the witness stand today the first time in trial of four Boston Teamsters accused of trying to extort the show for driving jobs during a location shoot three years ago. She testified that she was “terrified” and “felt threatened” as she attempted to cross a picket line for filming of the show in the Boston suburb of Milton.

Magical Elves

Lakshmi said she had been driven in a minivan to the Steel & Rye restaurant in Milton by her longtime assistant Jason Duffy. They were met by a group of men in the parking lot, and she said, “I told Jason to slow the car down to avoid hitting these guys.” Lakshmi’s passenger side window was down, and one of the Teamsters put his arm in the window, resting his elbow on her door. ‘He kinda said, ‘Oh looky here, what a pretty face. What a shame about that pretty face,’” Lakshmi testified, without naming the person. “I felt he was bullying me. I thought he might hit me. I felt threatened. I felt really bad for Jason. He looked terrified. I thought it was less likely that they would hit a girl. I’m glad they didn’t go to Jason’s side. He’s the unsung hero of our show. He look terrified. His knuckles were white on the wheel.”

Lakshmi testified that as they were approaching the picketers, “I really didn’t want to cross the line. … I don’t like confrontation, and this was a very heated confrontation.” She said she saw two female Top Chef producers nearby “and I was surprised they were brave enough to be talking to them. I started getting scared when the guys weren’t getting out of the way. There was a police officer nearby who seemed to be directing cars in the street. I was surprised the police would let them do this on private property. I felt threatened.”

Earlier, Gail Simmons, a longtime judge on the show, who arrived at the restaurant in a different car, testified that one of the men put his head through her winder and yelled, “Scab!” “I remember them being aggressive, and I was scared,” she said on the stand. “I remember thinking they were men who wanted to harm us.”

Teamsters Local 25

Also this morning, Morgan Graham, driver of another Top Chef vehicle that day in June 2014, said, “There was a lot of yelling, a lot of insults, a lot of loud, rude things being yelled into the window.” Asked by a prosecutor if she was worried about the safety of cast members in her van, Graham said, “Yes ma’am.” Graham was the travel coordinator in charge of the fleet of vehicles being used on the set, and she testified that 11 tires were slashed on nine vans and she spent most of the day arranging for them to be repaired. Photos of the slashed tires were shown in court today.

Local 25 Teamsters Daniel Redmond, Robert Cafarelli, Michael Ross and John Fidler have pleaded not guilty in the extortion trial. Mark Harrington, the local’s former secretary-treasurer, pleaded guilty to the same charges in December and is serving six months of home confinement and two years of probation. He’s also been ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and restitution of $24,000.

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.