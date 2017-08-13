Tom Cruise was left limping after a failed stunt on the set of his Mission: Impossible 6 film in London. The extent of his injuries or the seriousness of the mishap was not immediately clear.

Cruise reportedly was hurt when he failed to successfully leap from a rigging onto a building landing. In video obtained by TMZ, Cruise, 55, comes up short on the jump and slams into the side of a building. He managed to hoist himself onto the building roof, but staggered there and appeared shaken. He then returned to the rigging via wire supports and walked away from the area with a noticeable limp.

Deadline has reached out to Paramount for comment. No word yet on the accident’s impact on the London-set production.

Christopher McQuarrie is helming the sixth M:I installment, targeting a summer 2018 release. Also starring are Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, Angela Bassett and Alec Baldwin.