UPDATE: Paramount just issued this statement regarding Tom Cruise and Mission: IMpossible. Studio expects to keep its summer 2018 date despite Cruise’s broken ankle. Per Paramount: “During production on the latest Mission: Impossible film, Tom Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt. Production will go on hiatus while Tom makes a full recovery, and the film remains on schedule to open July 27, 2018. Tom wants to thank you all for your concern and support and can’t wait to share the film with everyone next summer.
The well-publicized stunt mishap that saw Tom Cruise leap from one building and slam into another has prompted Paramount and Skydance to shut down production for a minimum of nine weeks on M:I 6-Mission Impossible, because that is how long it will take for Cruise’s leg and other injuries to heal. This almost certainly will unseat the film from its July 27, 2018 release date.
While it looked like Cruise’s torso took the brunt of the damage, word has been circulating that he suffered a broken foot or ankle. The star was supposed to be seeing a doctor today for a final verdict, but rumors are rampant that the picture is halting.
Cruise is famous for doing what look like incredibly dangerous stunts. On previous Mission: Impossible films, that included Cruise swinging around on the outside of a Dubai skyscraper, 1700 feet off the ground for Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, and more recently hanging on the outside of an Airbus 400 on takeoff for Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.
Cruise emerged unscathed on both occasions. But given the recent death of trained stunt performers on The Walking Dead — where John Bernecker fell 30 feet to his death rehearsing a fight scene — and on Deadpool 2 — where Joi “SJ” Harris days ago careened out of control and died in a motorcycle crash — there are great dangers in this pursuit. It seems likely that Cruise’s co-producers and film backers will push back a little harder next time the prideful star, who is incredibly fit but turned 55 years old in July, eschews a stuntman and insists on putting himself as risk like this.
Cruise is no reckless cowboy here: the star is meticulous in planning with stunt coordinators those signature shots where he puts himself at risk. He has told me that he truly feels that certain stunts in movies that don’t have the star in the shot look fake enough to take the audience out of the movie. When I asked him how he can strap on a harness and swing around the outside of a skyscraper 120 floors up, Cruise reasoned that he wasn’t bothered by the height; and if he was doing the same shot 20 floors up and fell, he would die from a mishap. So what difference should another 100 floors make? He is the only superstar who thinks that way, of course.
Hate to see him get injured, but his discipline makes his movies very entertaining. With the right director of course. Just watched Jack Reacher 2 and it was awful. First one was great. Second, he just showed up to work. MI5 was amazing. Edge of Tomorrow, meh. Oblivion, good. So it’s not just his stunts, it’s the writer/director that knows how to get that out of him, and Chris McQuarrie is that man.
And, although Tom Cruise at 54 is in better shape than most on the planet…he is now about to experience the ‘slow down’ in the healing process for folks his age.
It is much, much, much slower. Get well soon, Tom. No offense, but your clock is ticking louder and louder with each passing day. Maybe, you might consider letting others do your stunts.
Jack Reacher would have emerged unscathed..
As much as I think it’s great that some action actors like to perform their own stunts, the downsides do outweigh the risk if it ends up with a stunt accident shutting down production for an extended period.
Given how many peoples’ livelihoods are in question during any production, to risk a loss of 2+ months of production is not an acceptable risk.
Ouch– Paramount was building a whole summer around this movie. They need to order up a Jackass and a Paranormal Activity asap to fill this hole. Also get another Spongebob or South Park feature in the pipeline — ASAP
You have to admire Tom Cruise for giving 100% to every project. He’s a dedicated and conscientious professional. Get well soon, Tom.
When you are past 50 let someone else do the stunts
Sure, he nuts in real life but you’ve gotta give it to him. He’s in it to win it.
This is about ego, nothing more. Even Jackie Chan knew when it was time to dial it down.
Tom Cruise needs to challenge himself as an actor, not a daredevil. His work in “Magnolia” was more daring than all the running and leaping in these overbaked action opuses. He’s turned into this generation’s Burt Reynolds wherein Reynolds squandered all the potential shown in “Deliverance” and “Starting Over” with too many good ol’ boy car crash flicks.