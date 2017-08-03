UPDATED, 8:59 AM: More information has come to light this AM about the book and movie based on the New England Patriots superstar Tom Brady. Little, Brown and Company just won a bidding war for the book which is entitled 12 and written by authors Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge. The story chronicles the Patriot’s miraculous come-from-behind win in this year’s Super Bowl. The book will be published in 2018.

Ellen Goldsmith-Vein (The Maze Runner) will be producing the movie via The Gotham Group from a script by screenwriters Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson (The Fighter). Details of the story follow below.

Goldsmith-Vein/The Gotham Group are repped by WME. Philip Marino will edit the book for Little, Brown and Company.

EXCLUSIVE, Feb. 15, 2017: A new book and feature film project about Tom Brady, who has won more Super Bowls than any quarterback in NFL history, is on its way. Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson, the writers behind Disney’s The Finest Hours who were nominated for an Oscar for The Fighter, and New York Times bestselling author Casey Sherman are reteaming.

Joining up with them is Boston journalist Dave Wedge, who was Sherman’s co-author on Boston Strong. Tamasy and Johnson used the book as part of their source material the basis for Patriots Day, which they got story by credit on and also executive produced.

The Brady book and film will chronicle the New England Patriots superstar’s come-from-behind win in Super Bowl LI, but it’s not going to shy away from controversy and will include the team’s battle to overcome the Deflategate debacle in 2014, follow Brady’s fall from grace and then his triumphant return to lead the Patriots to his fifth world championship. That surprising overtime victory against the Falcons this month cemented Brady’s and Bill Belichick’s legacies as the top quarterback and head coach in NFL history.

The writers already have cultivated several sources inside the Patriots locker room to provide a first-hand look at what went on behind the scenes in a Super Bowl that had everyone on the edge of their seats. The game, which the Patriots won 34-28, drew comparisons to other iconic moments in sports history such as Muhammad Ali’s win over George Foreman in the 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle.”

Tamasy and Johnson also recently penned the screenplay about 5,000-to-1 underdog Leicester City’s miraculous run to the English Premier League title. We’re told that Sherman and Wedge (who both work in Boston) had a front-row seat and watched the drama unfold.

Sherman’s book The Finest Hours, which Tamasy and Johnson adapted, was made into a film last year that starred Chris Pine and Casey Affleck, the latter a Best Actor Oscar nominee for Manchester By The Sea.

The writers are repped by WME and The Gotham Group.