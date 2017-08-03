UPDATED, 8:59 AM: More information has come to light this AM about the book and movie based on the New England Patriots superstar Tom Brady. Little, Brown and Company just won a bidding war for the book which is entitled 12 and written by authors Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge. The story chronicles the Patriot’s miraculous come-from-behind win in this year’s Super Bowl. The book will be published in 2018.
Ellen Goldsmith-Vein (The Maze Runner) will be producing the movie via The Gotham Group from a script by screenwriters Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson (The Fighter). Details of the story follow below.
Goldsmith-Vein/The Gotham Group are repped by WME. Philip Marino will edit the book for Little, Brown and Company.
EXCLUSIVE, Feb. 15, 2017: A new book and feature film project about Tom Brady, who has won more Super Bowls than any quarterback in NFL history, is on its way. Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson, the writers behind Disney’s The Finest Hours who were nominated for an Oscar for The Fighter, and New York Times bestselling author Casey Sherman are reteaming.
Joining up with them is Boston journalist Dave Wedge, who was Sherman’s co-author on Boston Strong. Tamasy and Johnson used the book as part of their source material the basis for Patriots Day, which they got story by credit on and also executive produced.
The Brady book and film will chronicle the New England Patriots superstar’s come-from-behind win in Super Bowl LI, but it’s not going to shy away from controversy and will include the team’s battle to overcome the Deflategate debacle in 2014, follow Brady’s fall from grace and then his triumphant return to lead the Patriots to his fifth world championship. That surprising overtime victory against the Falcons this month cemented Brady’s and Bill Belichick’s legacies as the top quarterback and head coach in NFL history.
The writers already have cultivated several sources inside the Patriots locker room to provide a first-hand look at what went on behind the scenes in a Super Bowl that had everyone on the edge of their seats. The game, which the Patriots won 34-28, drew comparisons to other iconic moments in sports history such as Muhammad Ali’s win over George Foreman in the 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle.”
Tamasy and Johnson also recently penned the screenplay about 5,000-to-1 underdog Leicester City’s miraculous run to the English Premier League title. We’re told that Sherman and Wedge (who both work in Boston) had a front-row seat and watched the drama unfold.
Sherman’s book The Finest Hours, which Tamasy and Johnson adapted, was made into a film last year that starred Chris Pine and Casey Affleck, the latter a Best Actor Oscar nominee for Manchester By The Sea.
The writers are repped by WME and The Gotham Group.
this movie will be huge in woburn and chelmsford
FUNNY. Truth is Kurt Warner’s story is more compelling.
no thanks! no one likes brady.
That’s why he is first in sales in NFL merchandise.
Not. Ezekiel Elliot.
Lol he’s the most popular qb in the league
I’m in if the writers get into the locker room tension ramping up to the Presidential election and acrimony over the team White House visit.
Awful idea. Unless they get Brady to play himself. Then it’s worth doing.
This will be like Patriot’s Day: people in its home area will care but as PD proved, that’s not enough for a box office hit.
I’m in if the writers explore the locker room tension leading up to the Presidential election, and the acrimony that ensued over the White House visit. Somehow, I fully expect that to be disregarded.
Wow! Greatest idea for a movie ever!!!!
Matt Damon should play Tom Brady, Cause he kind of looks like him.
Who is paying to see a fake actor pretending to see Tom Brady when we have the real thing for free on television? We also know the outcome of this story. And it just happened. These are good writers but this will tank and they’ll never get the NFL Logos unless they give the NFL approval over their script.
Agree. NFL will be looking at this much differently over brand permissions and chain of title / insurances would be interesting for errors & omissions coverages.
Great final game, but the game like a reality show is over. People will want something new🙄
A better story is the world class choke job by the Falcons.
I think its a great idea…but AFTER he retires. This man is so freaking ridiculously good at his craft that they are making a movie about his life while he is still playing…crazy.
Any book about Brady should be post retirement and be all inclusive. Tell all? Well, that depends on motive. Clear his name? Or revenge.Be classy and always ask the question, ” what can be gained?