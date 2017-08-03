EXCLUSIVE: Australian newcomer Teagan Croft has landed one of the leads, the series regular role of Raven, in the new live-action series Titans, from Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter and Warner Bros TV. The series is slated to premiere in 2018 as one of the first series that will launch a DC-branded direct-to-consumer digital service.

Written by Goldsman (Star Trek: Discovery), DC Entertainment president and chief creative officer Johns (The Flash, Arrow) and Berlanti (Arrow, DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Titans follows a group of young soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In the action-adventure series, Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes that includes Starfire, Raven and others.

Croft’s Raven, described as the daughter of a demon, is a powerful empath who must keep her emotions in check or risk unleashing her demonic side.

Goldsman, Johns and Berlanti Prods’ Berlanti and Schechter executive produce Titans, from Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros Television.

The 13-year-old Croft stars in the upcoming Australian film The Osiris Child. Titans will mark her U.S. debut. She’s repped by UTA, Circle of Confusion and Messiner Management.