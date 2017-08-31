‘Titans’: Brenton Thwaites To Play Lead Dick Grayson In DC Live-Action Series

Brenton Thwaites (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) has been tapped for the lead role of Dick Grayson in the new live-action series Titans, from Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter and Warner Bros TV, which is slated to premiere in 2018 as part of the inaugural slate of a new DC-branded direct-to-consumer digital service.

Written by Goldsman, DC Entertainment’s Johns and Berlanti, Titans follows a group of young soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In the action-adventure series, Dick Grayson (Thwaites) emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes that includes Starfire (Anna Diop), Raven (Teagan Croft) and others.

After breakout roles on TV series Home and Away and Slide in his native Australia, Thwaites had been focused on features, appearing in The Giver, Gods of Egypt, Maleficent and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. He was pursued for Titans, which would mark his first U.S. TV series gig.

“Dick Grayson is one of the most important and iconic heroes in the DC universe, and it wasn’t easy to find him but we have,” Johns said. “Brenton has the emotional depth, heart, danger and physical presence of Batman’s former protege and the Titans’ future leader. We’re extremely lucky he’s chosen to bring his talents to this project and this character.”

Comic book fans know Dick Grayson as Batman’s famous sidekick, Robin. After Dick’s parents were murdered during their high-flying circus act, Bruce Wayne became Dick’s legal guardian and trained him to fight crime beside him. But after years as part of the Dynamic Duo, Dick struggled to find his place outside the Dark Knight’s shadow. Finally striking out as his own man, he emerges as a leader, mentor, and father figure to his new family, the Titans.