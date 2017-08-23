24: Legacy alumna Anna Diop has landed one of the leads, the series-regular role of Starfire, in the new live-action series Titans, from Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter and Warner Bros TV. She joins Australian newcomer Teagan Croft, who was cast as another lead, Raven, in the series that’s slated to premiere in 2018 as part of the inaugural slate of a new DC-branded direct-to-consumer digital service.

Written by Goldsman, DC Entertainment’s Johns and Berlanti, Titans follows a group of young soon-to-be superheroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In the action-adventure series, Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become the leader of a fearless band of new heroes that includes Starfire, Raven and others.

Diop’s Starfire (aka Koriand’r) is an alien princess from a warrior planet who seeks asylum on Earth. A no-nonsense, take-no-prisoners stranger on our world, she has the ability to shoot energy bolts and fly. Searching for her place on Earth, she’ll come into contact with the Titans.

Goldsman, Johns and Berlanti Prods’ Berlanti and Schechter executive produce Titans, from Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros Television.

Diop, repped by Abrams Artists Agency, co-starred on Fox’s 24: Legacy and was a series regular on the CW’s The Messengers. She also recurred on ABC’s Quantico and OWN’s Greenleaf.