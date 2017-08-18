As NFL preseason preemptions were scattered across some local markets on most of the Big 4 last night, the second week of (1.5/6) put some heavy hitting veterans on the desk as Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and Tina Fey all showed up to talk Donald Trump and Charlottesville.

NBC, CBS and ABC will all likely see some adjustments later in the day but Week 2 of Weekend Update is currently down 12% from last week’s premiere in fast affiliate results. Which means, if the August 10 preemptions on the Comcast-owned net were any indication, the Michael Che and Colin Jost co-hosted show should come in close to last week’s final number of 1.2/5 with 4.71 million total viewers. Right now, Weekend Update is showing a total audience of 5.84 million, down 11% from the early numbers of last week’s debut.

That viewership number for Weekend Update is the same as its lead-in The Wall (1.2/5) in the fast affiliates. The Chris Hardwick-hosted show is dead even with last week’s early numbers, which was adjusted down later to a 0.7/3 and 4.22 million.

At 10 PM, The Night Shift (0.8/3) is down a tenth from last week’s early numbers, which went down to a 0.5/2 later on. However, right now the NBC drama is winning the time slot over ABC’s The Gong Show (0.6/3) and CBS’ Zoo (0.6/3), who are respectively up a tenth and down two tenths from the fast affiliates of their last original airings.

The top dog of Thursday night was once again Big Brother (2.0/8) and CBS. Again, on another Thursday of NFL preemptions, like last week, the vet reality series was the highest rated show of the night and the most watched show with 6.56 million sets of eyeballs. Compared to the early numbers of it August 10 show, BB is currently pretty steady with a 9% dip in the key demo.

Overall, again before NFL preemption adjustment, the House of Moonves has won the night with a 1.2/5 rating and 4.97 million viewers. That’s down 20% in the key demo from last week’s early numbers and 13% in total viewers.

Heading towards next week finale, ABC’s Boy Band (0.6/3) is down a tenth from last week’s early numbers. Lead-out, Battle of the Network Stars (0.6/3), which wasn’t on last week because of the Diana docu, is looking pretty steady with its last original. The CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.4/2) and Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.4/2) are both down a tenth from last week.

FOX did not have any NFL preemptions in local markets last night and saw some improvements for Beat Shazam (0.8/4) and Love Connection (0.6/3). Both the Jamie Foxx and Andy Cohen hosted shows were up a tenth over last week.