American Crime star Timothy Hutton has been tapped as a lead in Netflix’s modern re-imagining of Shirley Jackson’s classic 1959 novel The Haunting Of Hill House. He joins Carla Gugino, Michel Huisman, Elizabeth Reaser, Kate Siegel and Henry Thomas in the 10-episode straight-to-series drama, which hails from genre filmmaker Mike Flanagan, Steven Spielberg’s Amblin TV and Paramount TV.

The Netflix version of The Haunting Of Hill House draws from the original classic ghost story while expanding on the mythology of the Crane family. No character information is being revealed, though Hutton is believed to be playing the father of the Crane siblings — played by Huisman, Reaser and Siegel — with Gugino as the mother.

Flanagan is writing and directing as well as executive producing alongside his producing partner Trevor Macy, and Amblin TV’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

Oscar winner Hutton just completed filming the feature All The Money In The World for director Ridley Scott. On TV, he starred in John Ridley’s acclaimed ABC anthology series American Crime, which earned him an Emmy nomination. Hutton will next be seen in a recurring role on the Amazon series Jack Ryan and in the Plan B feature Beautiful Boy. He is repped by WME, Untitled Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman.