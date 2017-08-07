Tim Carter, CEO of Warner Bros-owned Twenty Twenty, is set to join ITV’s Shiver banner as Managing Director. In the new role, Carter will lead ITV Studios’ factual label with offices in London, Manchester and Leeds, overseeing approximately 300 hours of production a year including Come Dine With Me, Paul O’Grady, For The Love Of Dogs, Peston On Sunday and The Martin Lewis Money Show, along with recent commissions including Last Laugh In Vegas. He’ll join the company once a successor has taken over his role at Twenty Twenty. Over the last decade, under Carter’s leadership, Twenty Twenty has created a raft of award-winning shows for BBC, ITV and Channel 4 including First Dates and The Choir.

Malaysian streaming service iFlix has raised $133M in its latest funding round, led by U.S. media group Hearst. This brings the total investment to-date in the SVOD company, which focusses on the emerging markets, to $303M. Additional new investors, according to iFlix, include Singapore-based EDBI and clients of DBS private bank. Existing shareholders Evolution Media, Sky PLC, Liberty Global, Jungle Ventures, Catcha Group and PLDT have all increased their investments. Launched in May 2015, iFlix has been expanding to 19 markets across Asia, the Middle East and Africa. This week, the service launched in Cambodia. “These new funds will allow us to further execute on our local content strategy and expand our technology and development teams so we can continue to rapidly evolve the iFlix service to meet the unique challenges of emerging markets,” said iFlix co-founder and CEO Mark Britt.