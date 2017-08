Thomas Meehan, a low-key, literary writer for The New Yorker magazine who found fortune, if not fame, as author of the books for such blockbuster musicals as Annie and The Producers, has died. The man who made Mel Brooks laugh was 88 and lived in Greenwich Village. Sasha Charnin Morrison, the daughter of Meehan’s Annie collaborator Martin Charnin, announced the news on Instagram.

