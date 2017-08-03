Refresh for updates This Is Us EP/showrunner Dan Fogelman dropped plenty of teases and details to the TCA press corps about season 2 of This Is Us this morning.

Toward the end of today’s TCA session, Fogelman mentioned that Sylvester Stallone will guest star in a plotline surrounding Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) big movie which is directed by Ron Howard on the show. Fogelman gave props to Milo Ventimiglia for making that happen as he starred with Stallone in 2006’s Rocky Balboa. “We needed a big star for his movie,” said Fogelman, “and we’re really excited about the (episode) script.”

While Ventimiglia did the initial reach, his late character of Jack Pearson won’t appear in the scene with Stallone. Rather, Stallone’s character, a veteran actor “will be talking toward Jack Pearson” while speaking to Kevin. Essentially it’s a speech about life and lost fathers that Kevin and Stallone’s character have off-camera. The movie that they’re starring in is a war period piece and Kevin plays a young soldier. Fogelman when asked, mentioned it would be no surprise if Stallone is recognized for his This Is Us turn next Emmy season.

Regarding the reasons for Jack’s death (Milo Ventimiglia), “If I say everything there is nothing to watch,” said Fogelman, “If this is the question that is haunting people, in the course of the second season, you’ll get the answers and more. The first episode has a first giant piece of the puzzle that will set the internet abuzz. That’s the best I can say without spoiling.” While the backstory of Jack’s death has consumed This Is Us fans, it is apt to be blown away by other “big whoppers” which Fogelman is promising.

Essentially the present day story of the three kids — Randall, Kate and Kevin — is a month or two later, picking up on the Pearson children’s 37th birthday. Randall and Beth are still trying to adopt, Kate is focusing on her singing career and Kevin is doing his film and carrying on his romantic relationship with his ex-wife. The past story picks up the day after the morning of Jack and Rebecca’s big fight.”

A big clip from season 2 was dropped — not a great spoiler here, but definitely a tearjerker. In the scene, the older Randall asks Mandy Moore’s Rebecca how they selected on him to adopt. Flashback: We see Rebecca in a wheelchair at the hospital with Jack, who wheels her to the window in the nursery. He points to where their child — who they lost — was to lie in a crib, and it was dear a baby version of Randall.

The present-day voice of Rebecca tells Randall, “I said No, but your father was so sure. I was tired and grieving and he just kept pushing me. He was do determined you were meant to be… Sometimes in a marriage, someone has to push to make the big movies, and often it was your father. Our marriage wasn’t perfect, but none are, and your father wasn’t perfect either, but he was pretty damn close, as close as they come. he pushed this stranger on me, and that stranger became my son, and that stranger became life, he became you.”

Despite the fact that the scene left some in the Beverly Hills Hilton ballroom sniffling, Fogelman mentioned in the press scrum that there were other emotional scenes which rivaled it.

