The initial season of This Is Us had everyone reaching for the tissues and based on this new clip of season two, the Emmy-nominated NBC family drama seems guaranteed to prompt another puddle of tears.

The first clip from the new season debuted on the This Is Us Twitter account and centers on the relationship between Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore). The three minute scene features an emotional exchange between the two as Randall asks why Rebecca and his dad Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) decided to adopt him. Set to the signature acoustic sounds of the show, the scene flashes back and forth between the present and the past with Rebecca and Jack at the hospital after the birth of “the Big Three”, painting a picture of what’s to come for the show’s sophomore season.

It's finally here! Get an exclusive look at Season 2 of #ThisIsUs. Don't miss the season premiere Tuesday, September 26 at 9/8c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/cIrG8cM6zd — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) August 23, 2017

Season 2, which premieres on September 26, starts in the present day story of the three kids — Randall, Kate and Kevin — a month or two after the death of Jack. It’s the Pearson children’s 37th birthday. Randall and Beth are still trying to adopt, Kate is focusing on her singing career and Kevin is acting in his film and carrying on his romantic relationship with his ex-wife. The past story picks up the morning after Jack and Rebecca’s big fight.