EXCLUSIVE: Barbara Hershey has been tapped for a recurring role on the 10-episode eleventh season of the Fox sci-fi drama The X-Files and second as an event series, following last season’s six-season revival.

Oscar-nominated Hershey will play Erika Price, a powerful figure who represents a mysterious organization. She joins returning stars David Duhovny and Gillian Anderson and co-star Mitch Pileggi.

Hershey recently co-starred on the A&E drama series Damien and has been recurring on ABC’s Once Upon a Time. Her feature credits include the Insidious franchise and Black Swan. Hershey is repped by Pakula/King & Associates, Impression Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman.