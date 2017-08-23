EXCLUSIVE: The X Factor UK will return to AXS TV in a two-day premiere on September 3 and 4 at 9PM. Episodes of the 14th season will then air 24 hours after their UK broadcasts, with encore airings every night. To set the stage, AXS will run an X Factor marathon this Sunday. This is the fourth year in a row the network is featuring the competition series.

Simon Cowell, Sharon Osbourne, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh are back as judges for Season 14 which debuts on ITV in the UK on September 2.

This season has held auditions across the UK. Once again hopefuls are tackling two audition rounds, starting with the closed rooms, in which they find themselves eyeball-to-eyeball in front of the judges.

Season 14 sees the return of the Six Chair Challenge, culminating in the live shows which will air later this year.

On AXS in the U.S, the series “has remained one of the most popular shows on our network,” said Evan Haiman, Vice President of Programming and Development. “The talent that the series attracts is truly some of the best in the world, as evidenced by the tremendous track record that The X Factor UK has built during its tenure. This upcoming season is poised to be one of the best in recent memory, giving viewers a unique chance to witness the superstars of the future as they put their powerful vocals on full display to earn the opportunity of a lifetime.”

The Syco Entertainment and Thames TV production aired in 165 territories in 2016. AXS is the first American network to broadcast it.