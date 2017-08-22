EXCLUSIVE: New Republic Pictures and Filmula will co-finance an updated version of The Wild Geese, the 1978 cult favorite mission movie that starred Richard Burton, Roger Moore and Richard Harris as British mercenaries sent to Africa to restore a leader to power. William Monahan is set to write the script, based on the novel by Daniel Carney. New Republic’s Brian Oliver is producing with Filmula’s Johnny Lin, and Greg Shapiro and Patrick Milling Smith are also producing. They are out to directors, planning a production start next year.

This is Oliver’s first major project since exiting as a principal of Cross Creek, and he is coming off the Best Picture nominee Hacksaw Ridge and next up has the Doug Liman-directed American Made, which stars Tom Cruise. Lin is an exec producer on American Made, and he and Oliver are partnered in co-financing the sci-fi thriller Rise, which David Karlak will direct from his short film about a man’s attempt to create artificial intelligence that spins wildly out of control and results in a war between man and machine.

Monahan won the Oscar for The Departed, and most recently wrote and directed Mojave. He is repped by WME and LBI.