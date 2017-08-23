TWC/Dimension Films have moved the released date of their comedy The War with Grandpa for a third time. The movie starring Robert De Niro and Oakes Fegley has shifted the opening date to February 23, 2018; it was previously slated for an October 20, 2017, debut and before that was set for an April 23 bow. Filmed over six weeks in Atlanta, The War with Grandpa is shifting release dates due to a late start in production. TWC said.

Based on the bestselling book by Robert Kimmel, the family comedy follows Peter (Fegley) and his Grandpa Jack (De Niro). The two used to be very close, but when Grandpa Jack moves in with the family, Peter is forced to give up his most prized possession: his bedroom. Peter will stop at nothing to get his room back, scheming with friends to devise a series of pranks to drive him out. But Grandpa doesn’t give up easily, and it turns into an all-out war between the two.

Co-starring in the Tim Hill-directed comedy are Christopher Walken, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Cheech Marin, Jane Seymour and Faizon Love. Tom J. Astle, Matt Ember and Dave Johnson wrote the script. Phillip Glasser and Marvin Peart will produce alongside Rosa Morris Peart of Marro Films.