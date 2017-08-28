Susan Bernecker, the mother of the stuntman who died from a fall gone wrong on the set of The Walking Dead in July after a traumatic head injury, has hired Atlanta attorney Jeffrey R. Harris to explore a lawsuit. Harris is the same lawyer who Richard and Elizabeth Jones hired for their lawsuit against CSX and others from the wrongful death of their daughter, Sarah, on the set of Midnight Rider.

A lawyer with the firm confirmed to Deadline that Bernecker had hired them, and said that a lawsuit would be forthcoming. Word of the hiring was first reported by the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

Harris previously won an $11.2M judgement against CSX for the Jones’ family.

Bernecker, 33, was the first stunt-related death in the U.S. in over 17 years. Sources told Deadline’s David Robb at the time that the stuntman and an actor were rehearsing a fight scene that was supposed to end with a routine fall from a balcony, but he lost his footing and fell 30 feet to a concrete floor.

He was later pronounced brain-dead at the hospital and was taken off life support. His family then donated Bernecker’s organs through LifeLink of Georgia, a nonprofit group dedicated to the recovery of organs and tissue for transplantation.