Susan Bernecker, the mother of the stuntman who died from a fall gone wrong on the set of The Walking Dead in July after a traumatic head injury, has hired Atlanta attorney Jeffrey R. Harris to explore a lawsuit. Harris is the same lawyer who Richard and Elizabeth Jones hired for their lawsuit against CSX and others from the wrongful death of their daughter, Sarah, on the set of Midnight Rider.
A lawyer with the firm confirmed to Deadline that Bernecker had hired them, and said that a lawsuit would be forthcoming. Word of the hiring was first reported by the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.
Harris previously won an $11.2M judgement against CSX for the Jones’ family.
