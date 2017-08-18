The Unrequited, an hourlong drama from former Pitch executive producer Kevin Falls, has landed at NBC with a put pilot commitment. 20th Century Television, where Falls has been under an overall deal, is the studio.

Written/executive produced by Falls, The Unrequited revolves around four adult siblings who descend on their mother’s home for their father’s funeral, the former governor of California. After the youngest and only son finds an old, unopened love letter from a college girlfriend, it starts a chain of events that may change the trajectory of both his own life and members of his family.

With its setup, a family drama following adult siblings and exploring the parents’ past, The Unrequited inevitably draws parallels to the breakout hit of last season, NBC/20th’s This Is Us. Falls shares sensibility with This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman — he served as day-to-day showrunner on Fogelman’s Fox drama Pitch last season.

As it can be expected following the blockbuster success of This Is Us, there is great interest this buying season among the broadcast networks in projects that are in that vein. NBC also pursued DJ Nash’s dramedy A Million Little Things, about adult friends shaken up by the sudden death of one of them, which ultimately landed at ABC, also with a put pilot commitment.

Falls previously created/executive produced the NBC/20th drama Journeyman and also co-created/executive produced the TNT dramedy Franklin & Bash. Falls, whose credits also include The West Wing, is with WME and attorney Stuart Rosenthal.