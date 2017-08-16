EXCLUSIVE: Newbie distributor Blue Fox Entertainment has made its second acquisition, scoring North American rights to The Truth About Lies, a comedy from first-time feature film director Phil Allocco that stars Fran Kranz, Supergirl‘s Odette Annable and Colleen Camp. It has set an October 27 theatrical and on-demand release date.

Blue Fox’s first theatrical distribution deal came last month for Big Bear, a comedy starring Adam Brody and Pablo Schreiber from first-time feature director Joey Kern. It has a day-and-date release set for September 22.

In Truth About Lies, Kranz (The Dark Tower) plays Gilby Smalls, who’s just been fired from his job, lost his apartment in a fire, and his girlfriend (Mary Elizabeth Ellis) has given him the boot. Forced to move in with his booze-swilling, man-obsessed mother (Camp) and desperate to turn things around, he weaves an ever-growing web of lies to impress a beautiful woman (Annable) and finds himself in too deep when the truth proves to be too much to admit and even harder to accept. Chris Diamantoupoulos co-stars.

Allocco, a commercial and narrative short writer-director, penned the script and produced with Steve Carr, Isen Robbins, Aimee Schoof and Camp. Beastie Boys’ Adam Horovitz composed the music.

Blue Fox’s Todd Slater, a partner in the sales/distribution company with James Huntsman and Andreas Olavarria, brokered the deal with Robbins with attorneys Jonathan Gray and Nicole Compas on behalf of the film. Breakthrough Entertainment is repping international sales.